The annual Chadron Putt-a-Round was held the first weekend of March, raising money to support local youth golf programs. Winners are as follows:
Flag prize winners:
American Legion - Andy Leider
Olde Main Street Inn - Alia Brennan
Favorite Bar - Tori Brice Wild
The Ridge - Sadie Waugh
EJ's BBQ - Ashley McSweeney
Fryday's - Jamie Young
Bean Broker - Jesse Westlake
Wild's Bar & Grill - Steve Behrends
Pizza Hut - Karen Eisenbarth
The Grove - Kelly Stuart
Country Kitchen - Marci Luton
Hilltop Lanes - Heather Sayaloune
Overall Prize Winners:
Best Costumes - Hole in Nuns
DD Low Score with 28 - Denita Morava
Low Score with 24 - Neal Brafford
Third Place Team with 182 - Sir Putts A Lot
Second Place Team with 148 - Five Deadly Sins
First Place Team with 133 - Dirty Mike & the Boys