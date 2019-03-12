Try 3 months for $3

The annual Chadron Putt-a-Round was held the first weekend of March, raising money to support local youth golf programs. Winners are as follows:

Flag prize winners:

American Legion - Andy Leider

Olde Main Street Inn - Alia Brennan

Favorite Bar - Tori Brice Wild

The Ridge - Sadie Waugh

EJ's BBQ - Ashley McSweeney

Fryday's - Jamie Young

Bean Broker - Jesse Westlake

Wild's Bar & Grill - Steve Behrends

Pizza Hut - Karen Eisenbarth

The Grove - Kelly Stuart

Country Kitchen - Marci Luton

Hilltop Lanes - Heather Sayaloune

Overall Prize Winners: 

Best Costumes - Hole in Nuns

DD Low Score with 28 - Denita Morava

Low Score with 24 - Neal Brafford

Third Place Team with 182 - Sir Putts A Lot

Second Place Team with 148 - Five Deadly Sins

First Place Team with 133 - Dirty Mike & the Boys

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.