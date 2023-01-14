Range Day scheduled for Jan. 18

The Scottsbluff Room in the Chadron State College Student Center will again be home to the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) Range Day. This year marks the seventh year of the event, with 2021 skipped due to Covid pandemic concerns.

Patrick O’Brien, general manager with the UNWNRD, explained the day is put together through collaboration with UNL Extension, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Nebrasak Grazing Lands Coalition. The group gathers a few times throughout the year and decides what would be applicable, what hasn’t been presented for a while and what would be popular.

Evaluations are also put out every year, and the gathered comments also factor into deciding the presented topics. O’Brien noted attending other events also helps generate topics.

The first topic is Drought Management, presented by Justin Derner. O’Brien said this topic has been a popular one in the past couple years, and Derner will speak to managing herds in drought.

The second topic is Adding Yearlings to the Cow-calf Enterprise for Drought Mitigation or Income Diversification, presented by Aaron Berger of UNL Extension. Diversification, O’Brien said, is a big topic, along with how one could change income stream by not adding more cow-calf pairs.

After a 15 minute break Pat Guptill of Wall, S.D., will present on Holistic Planned Grazing next. O’Brien said Guptill operates on high stock density, short duration and long recovery. Chadron State Agriculture and Rangeland management Professor, Dr. Ronald Bolze, recommended Guptill as a presenter.

Guptill is also a board member of the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition, O’Brien added, and seems like a down-to-earth person with whom folks in this area can easily relate.

Following a lunch break, Wacey Kirkpatrick of Hayes, S.D., will present Hedging and Marketing Risk Management. O’Brien said there’s a lot of talk about range and plant production, but this goes into play with how one buys and sells.

The final presentation is one of the most popular, O’Brien said. Don Day Jr. with Day Weather will again present on current and future weather. O’Brien isn’t quite positive on what makes Day so popular, but pointed out the presentation doesn’t deal with technical terms such as upper and lower jet streams. Instead, it’s more in layman’s terms.

“He just seems to be that guy who focuses on the area.” This includes southern Montana, northern Colorado, the Cheyenne, Wyo. area, South Dakota and the Nebraska Panhandle. O’Brien added Day will be talking about weather one to three years out, further adding when he was here for Range Day in a previous year he predicted the dry weather of 2021.

“We’ve tried to pack in a lot more in time,” O’Brien said, but it’s important to keep in mind the people coming are those who have to wake up and feed, and feed in the afternoon. The goal, he said, is to make it worth their while to come in. He also expressed appreciation to the Bill and Virginia Coffee Foundation for the help they provide.

Range Day began in 2016, O’Brien said, when a couple employees were looking at some cheat grass control research from the University of Nebraska. They came up with the idea of hosting a seminar on cheat grass remediation. From there, it was decided to add more topics to reach as many people as possible. The staff at the time found speakers and put the day together within a month.

After the first year, other entities reached out to partner for the day, realizing the value of reaching the producers.

The NRD does a lot of youth education, O’Brien said, but it’s important to educate everyone about the natural resources.

The day is open to the public, and O’Brien encourages anyone with an interest in new and different information to attend. Those planning to come should RSVP for lunch by calling 308-432-6190. A formal schedule follows:

8:30 a.m. — Coffee and Donuts, sponsored by PRIDE

9 a.m. — Drought Management, Justin Derner

10 a.m. — Adding Yearlings to the Cow-calf Enterprise for Drought Mitigation or Income Diversification, Aaron Berger

11 a.m. — Break

11:15 a.m. — Holistic Planned Grazing, Pat Guptill

12:15 p.m. — Lunch, sponsored by the C.F. Coffee Gallery with support from the Bill and Virgina Coffee Family Foundation

1:15 p.m. — Hedging, Marketing Risk Management; Who do you talk to?, Wacey Kirkpatrick

2:15 p.m. — Current and Future Weather, Don Day Jr.