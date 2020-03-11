Recent testing for COVID -19 is negative

The test result for the parent of the Chadron student has tested negative for COVID-19. No further testing for COVID-19 in this situation is needed.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Panhandle Public Health District supports the decision to limit spectators at the Boy’s State Basketball tournament as a public health measure to prevent the spread. Social distancing at this early stage in our area will make a big difference on the impact of COVID-19.

Panhandle Public Health District continues to monitor the unfolding COVID-19 epidemic to anticipate its impact on the Panhandle. We are working as a unified command with Region 21, 22, and 23 Emergency Managers, and Scotts Bluff County Health Department on this evolving situation. We will continue to communicate important updates to the public and our partners. The CDC is putting out updated guidance daily; for the most up to date information visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

We recommend that you call public health (308-262-5764) if you develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread. Please call before seeking health care. Public health is working with health care providers, the state health department, and CDC to determine if there is a need to be tested for COVID-19.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0