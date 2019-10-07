Longtime journalist Kerri Rempp has been named the Tourism Director for the Dawes County Travel Board. The County Commissioners approved Rempp for the position during their meeting Sept. 24, in Chadron. She will begin her new duties Monday, Oct. 14.
“The Travel Board is pleased we were able to find a qualified candidate like Kerri for this position,” said Dawes County Travel Board Chairman Alex Helmbrecht. “Kerri has a lot of great skills, is an effective communicator, knows the area well, and understands how important tourism is to the local economy. I’m confident she’ll be successful in this endeavor and we can’t wait to work with her on different initiatives.”
Rempp, who has nearly two decades of newspaper experience, has worked at “The Chadron Record” for nearly 12 years, serving as General Manager and Editor since 2013. In 2016, she began serving as the General Manager of the “Hot Springs Star” in South Dakota, as well. Rempp has won several accolades for her writing, photography, and page design, including four first place citations from the Nebraska Press Awards in 2019.
Rempp, a Nebraska native who lives in Harrison, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communications from the University of South Dakota. She said she is excited for her new role.
“Dawes County and the entire northwest Nebraska region have a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. I’m ready to embrace a new challenge and looking forward to promoting the area’s unique attractions, events and people,” she said.
As the Tourism Director, Rempp will promote tourism for Northwest Nebraska and serve as the Travel Board’s spokesperson. She will also oversee administrative, operating, and marketing functions of the Travel Board, assist organizations with grant submissions, and establish and maintain effective communication with a variety of stakeholders.