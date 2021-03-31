Report shows increase in state homelessness

On Thursday, March 18, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the 2020 Annual Homeless Assessment Report (AHAR) Part 1 to Congress, also known as the “Point-in-Time Count report.”

The report provides a nationwide single-night estimate of homelessness, including information about the demographic characteristics of people experiencing homelessness and the capacity to house homeless persons. While not meant to provide a full picture of the year-round prevalence of homelessness in America, the Point-in-Time (PIT) count provides the most consistent way to measure year-to-year changes in sheltered and unsheltered homelessness.

According to information from Northwest Community Action Partnership, from March 25, 2020 through March 23, 2021 238 people used the NCAP housing programs.

Of these: 25 were under five years of age, 43 were age 5-12, 21 were age 13-17, 18 were age 18-24, 36 were age 25-34, 34 were age 35-44, 22 were age 45-54, 16 were age 55-61 and 23 were 62 and older.

The 2020 PIT Count includes a number of key findings in Nebraska:

•Homelessness is up. There was a 1.6% (39 people) increase in overall homelessness since 2019. The total number of people experiencing homelessness counted in the 2020 PIT: 2,404.