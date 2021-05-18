Richard Lawrence Carlson

Richard Lawrence "Dick" Carlson passed away suddenly on April 30, 2021. He was born December 26, 1947 to David A. and Irene (Harrison) Carlson. He was the fourth of six children.

Dick went to a rural school in Dawes County for eight years. He started high school in Hay Springs and graduated from Rushville. He spent most of his life living at the ranch, helping his father. He was a member of the Nebraska National Guards for a few years. He sheared sheep all over the country and made many friends. He was very generous with his time and talents. He enjoyed his horses and had several teams he drove in parades. He enjoyed traveling and went with his uncle on several trips.

He was a life long member of the Hay Springs United Methodist Church. He enjoyed helping at Camp Norwseca and was on the Dawes County Museum board at one time.

Dick was preceeded in death by both parents and brother- in- law Jim Wood.

He is survived by brothers; David R. Carlson (Phyllis) and Louis Carlson (Glenda) both of Hay Springs; sisters Jean Wood of Sydney, Joyce Connell (Bill) of Plattle Center, and Linda Rotness (John) of Hay Springs. Also an aunt and uncle, Bill and Reba Harrison of California, many cousins, neices, nephews, and friends.