Robin Lynne Iske

Robin Lynne Iske

Robin Lynn Iske

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ - In Loving Memory of Robin Lyne Iske

Robin Lynne Iske, age 66, a 20-year resident of Bullhead City, Ariz., passed away in her home on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. She was born April 26, 1955 in Canton, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kyle Holcomb; father, Bruce Iske; and mother, Patricia Dietz.

Robin is survived by her son, Cecil (Vanessa Tafoya) Dietz; close siblings, Ron Iske, Grant Iske, Denise Osborne, Michelle Iske and Andrea Iske; and her loving granddaughters, Star Tafoya and Cazmeraie Dietz.

Robin celebrated her life with many friends in Crawford, Neb., Chadron, Neb., Cheyenne, Wyo., and finally Bullhead City, Ariz. Services will be announced at a later date.

Rest in peace Mom, Sister, and Friend...

Your're not alone, until we meet again..

You are loved and will be missed.

If you would like to send any condolences or cards, please send them to: 7005 S. 252d East Ave., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74014.

