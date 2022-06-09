Roost owners focus on education

With a variety of products, Homer’s Eagles Roost at 301 East Third Street is dedicated to providing health and wellness to people. Among the products on the shelves are cannabinoids from hemp plants, which can be consumed and utilized in a variety of ways.

Business owners Dionne Holmquist and Nickie Leeper opened their doors at the location on Oct. 29, though they had already set up booths during events like the Harvest Moon Fall Festival and the Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge. As both contracted COVID-19, they had to wait a few weeks until they were cleared to open the store.

For the inspiration for opening the store, Holmquist explained her background includes being a drug and alcohol counselor and being in athletics. “I’ve had numerous sports injuries,” she said, “and all that led me down this path. I didn’t want to take pills, so I jumped into the cannabis and hemp space about nine years ago . . . I just really immersed myself into both industries, seeing all sorts of aspects.”

Leeper has been in healthcare for the past 25 years, and has been able to see the regulations and medicines given from that side, and is now breaking away from that to move to a different level.

Leeper added it was a matter of finding what the plant itself can do and it’s healing properties. “I think that was part of my inspiration,” she added, and after connecting with Holmquist they took the path of educating the community of what it can do.

The main focus of the business, Holmquist said, is the educational piece. “Before opening the store, we wanted to make sure of the type of education and what we could bring to the community. Not just bring something to sell and make a buck, but to truly educate. . . You don’t want to be that gas station or liquor store CBD.”

Holmquist continued that customers come into the store and visit with them about what they might take. While she and Leeper are not doctors, she explained they can listen and educate, so people can make informed decisions.

“We don’t know it all,” Holmquist said, “but I feel we have a network of people to reach out. Too often you have people that want to just sell products because they see it as a moneymaker.”

She further emphasized that they can’t say their products cure or treat illnesses, but they can share testimonials they hear from people who have used them.

All of the products, Leeper said, are made from the hemp plant and are compliant with the 2018 Farm Bill. They check the Certificate of Analysis on anything they sell to make sure they fall into the correct THC percentage. “Nebraska law allows 0.3% of THC in the products,” she said. Holmquist noted that, without the correct labelling, it can be setting the business and customers up for failure.

Additionally, Homer’s serves as a consignment space for local artists. Among the items available are artwork, glassware, crystals, jewelry and some food items. It’s nice to see these additional items come in and sell well, Holmquist said, because it means people can still do what they love and don’t have to worry about costs such as renting store space.

As to the name of the business, Holmquist explained her dad, Curt, was a long-time coach and teacher at Chadron High School. One year, a student gave Curt the nickname “Homer,” and the duo chose it for their business knowing it would stick out. As for the “Eagles” piece, Holmquist said it, of course, refers to the Chadron State team, but also the symbolism of wisdom and healing associated with eagles. Her family has been a big supporter of the business, she said, so the “Homer” name is a way to honor her dad.

Leeper is proud the business is woman-owned, and they are both local with her being from Gordon and Holmquist from Chadron. The two also played sports at Chadron State. Leeper did volleyball and track, and Holmquist played golf and volleyball.

The two also want to give back to the community as part of their business. At the end of the first semester of the 2021-22 school year, they paid any outstanding student lunch balances. They have also given back to veterans through donations to the Grey Eagle Warrior Challenge, and are sponsoring the upcoming Colter Run.

“We want people to understand they can buy a lot online these days,” Holmquist said, “but this keeps the money in the community.”

They also travel to other communities, giving back percentages of their profits to Gordon and Whiteclay. They plan to also visit, Crawford, Alliance and Scottsbluff.

