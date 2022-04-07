Rummage Room gives back to community

The Catholic Ladies Rummage Room began in 1963, in the back room of the Sunset Café located on Main Street. Aileen Schommer used to box up the merchandise, take it home and bring it back to sell the following week. Shortly after the Rummage Room’s opening, Schommer became the chairperson and remained so until her death in 1980. Catherine Ash took over in 1981 and ran it until her death in 2014, at which time Dena Paris stepped up to continue making sure the Rummage Room runs smoothly.

In 1981, the group moved the Room to permanently above the Pine Room of the Assumption Arena. During that time, they donated the tower, three ciboria, two holy water fonts and $1,500 for the new St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The Room has since expanded to the stage of the Assumption Arena, giving customers two levels of shopping space.

Helping with the Rummage Room are the Tuesday Angels. This second group has been around for several years, and members use Tuesdays to work any merchandise that wasn’t worked on Saturdays. Most items aren’t marked, as merchandise comes in and out so fast there isn’t time.

The Rummage Room itself has everything from nuts and bolts to fur coats, and seasonal items are a big hit with customers. Donations are accepted through the week and on Saturdays.

The main purpose of the Rummage Room is to give back to St. Patrick’s Parish and the local communities. In the past, the Room has funded the remodel of the Assumption Arena kitchen, sent numerous Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) students to religious functions and field trips, and contributed to the new sound system and organ at St. Patrick’s, to name a few.

The group continues to give back to local communities that have shown their support through the years. It is because of generous donations they receive that allows them to provide the service and helps so many others. Each year, they donate to organizations such as Circle of Light, Shepard’s Pantry, Festival of Hope, Shop with a Cop and Feed a Hungry Senior. They also help families in crisis who may be displaced from their homes.

The Rummage Room has about 15 dedicated volunteers who donate their time and energy each week to make sure the rummage room continues to support the Church and provide to the local communities.

The Rummage Room is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., and closed on Saturday holidays.

