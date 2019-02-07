The Business Academy at Chadron State College has initiated a new program, the Rural Business Leadership Program (RBLP), to help undergraduate students in Accounting, Accounting–Certified Public Accountant, Agribusiness, and Finance assume leadership roles in rural communities.
Assistant Professor Dr. Gary Dusek said the program is open to incoming and current CSC students who have a strong interest in working in the banking industry or as a CPA in rural Nebraska.
Through the RBLP, 15 tuition waivers will be awarded to each incoming class. Tuition waivers follow successful applicants through their college career, provided they remain in one of the four qualifying options and their GPA remains at 3.0 or higher.
Dusek said the program will offer both required and supplemental activities to student participants. Required activities include six monthly meetings per year and two internships, one in the junior year and one in the senior year. Optional activities may include business tours, job shadowing, conference attendance, and membership in the Phi Beta Lambda business club.
As part of the application process, students must provide their ACT scores and GPA from high school or transfer school, as appropriate. Other requirements include a résumé and essay discussing why the applicant wants to be in the program and how he or she wants to make an impact in rural Nebraska. To learn more or apply, visit: www.csc.edu/rblp/apply. Applications are due by Feb. 28, 2019.
For more information, contact Dusek at gdusek@csc.edu or 308-432-6283.