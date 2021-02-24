Sandstrom chosen for Library of Congress project

He still had to apply, provide a written sample and answer a few questions before the formal selection and placement. Within the 15-member cohort, he said, there are four who were on the same trip to France and Belgium that he took while researching Corporal Herman in 2019. One of them also happens to be his roommate from that trip abroad.

Sandstrom is taking what’s referred to as the basic course in teaching primary sources from the Library of Congress, a 12-hour course that introduces the library’s website, resources and functions. In the meantime, he’s also doing virtual weekly meetings with others to determine what their idea will be for their chapter.

He explained the initial group of 15 was divided into five groups of three, covering the five areas for the student guides. He’s part of the “website” category, working to first define what topics they will cover before looking into research as to what the Library of Congress has on those topics to write their guide.