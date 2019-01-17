A teacher and a student from the northern Panhandle have been recognized for their efforts in studying both World War I and World War II.
Chadron High teacher Michael Sandstrom and Crawford student Hadlee Rudloff have worked on the projects in conjunction with National History Day and have now earned additional honors.
Sandstrom will be one of 18 teachers from across the country to travel to Europe this summer for an immersive World War I experience. National History Day’s teacher development program, Memorializing the Fallen, is also sponsored by the U.S. World War I Centennial Commission and the Pritzker Military Museum and Library. Teachers attend virtual lections, participate in discussions and research a service member who never returned home.
In June, the group will travel to Europe, making stops at Somme American Cemetery, St. Mihiel American Cemetery, Meuse-Argonne American Cemetery, Oise-Aisne American Cemetery, Suresnes American Cemetery, Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, and battle sites and monuments at Belleau Wood, Verdun, and Meuse Argonne. On the final day of the program, teachers will attend the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Versailles at the Palace of Versailles. This highly competitive program pays for travel to these locations as well as lodging, meals, books and more.
All of these activities support the development of the final products the teachers create: a lesson plan and a Silent Hero® profile. The teachers are developing in-depth lesson plans to focus on the legacy of the conflict. Both the lesson plan and the fallen hero profile will be released during the 2019-2020 academic year.
The goal for the Memorializing the Fallen program is to reinvigorate the teaching and learning of World War I in classrooms.
Rudloff, a sophomore, has been named a 2019 Student Ambassador by the National World War II Museum. She finished in the top two at Nebraska State History Day and competed at the national competition at the University of Maryland.
The museum’s student ambassadors collect oral histories of WWII personalities in communities across the country. Since the program started in 2015, more than 100 oral histories have been preserved. Ambassadors are selected through a competitive process from among students who competed at the National History Day contest.
Each year, eight high school students become official Museum Student Ambassadors with the responsibility to identify local WWII veterans, Holocaust survivors, or Home Front workers, and collect their oral histories. Those histories are archived in the Museum’s collection to be preserved in perpetuity.
“We’re losing our World War II veterans at a rapid rate, so the stories and memories of the Greatest Generation have never been more valuable,” said the Museum’s student programs specialist Adam Foreman. “We’re thrilled to have the most dedicated students around the country helping us collect these personal accounts. Through this effort, the Museum teaches students valuable skills, including conducting interviews, writing, and audio and video technology – all while developing tangible connections in individual communities.”
Since its founding, The National WWII Museum in New Orleans has collected nearly 10,000 first-person accounts of the war that changed the world. The collection of oral histories not only serves as a cornerstone for current and future exhibitions, but will serve as an invaluable source for historians, researchers, filmmakers and future generations.