During Monday night’s meeting of the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with members Tye Pourier and Maddie Nitsch absent, the board approved the hiring of fourth grade teachers Kelsey Crock and Tammy LaPorte, sixth grade math teacher Gaitlin Mack and first grade teacher Tacie Lucas.

Chadron Intermediate School Principal Tiffany Brown-Waldron said she is excited to have Crock and LaPorte at the school. Crock is student teaching, previously with Physical Education at the high school and second grade.

LaPorte, Brown-Waldron said, is an experienced teacher who has taken some time off and is returning.

Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressl is happy to have Mack on board. He added with a laugh that he comes from an esteemed line of Math teachers according to Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack.

Chadron Primary Principal Libby Mack is happy to have Lucas back at the building. Lucas student taught at the primary school and intermediate school, and was a long-term substitute at the primary building.

Speaking to the teacher shortage hitting Nebraska, Superintendent Ginger Meyer said there were several openings in the district. While not seeing as many applicants as past years was concerning, she said, the applicants received were quality candidates for the district.

In other action, the board approved the paraprofessional/secretary wage scale for the 2023-24 school year. Though action was tabled at the March meeting on a scale that would create a 30-cent raise per step, the scale approved Monday night creates a $1 raise.

What this means is a Step 1 paraprofessional — which includes classroom paras, Special Education paras and library paras — starts at an hourly rate of $13.02, while a step 15 para has a $17.78 hourly rate.

A Step 1 Level II Special Education para — adult support of a student with an Individual Education Plan — starts at $14.76 per hour; a Step 15 is $19.41.

A 10-month secretary — building secretaries and activity director secretary — starts at $13.27 per hour in Step 1 and $18.13 per hour in Step 15. A 12-month secretary — district bookkeeper, superintendent secretary and high school secretary/registrar — would have a rate $13.52 per hour in Step 1 and $18.48 per hour in Step 15.

Additional compensation remains in the plan. This includes raises of: 25 cents per hour for specialized training resulting in a certification or verification of completed in-depth training equivalent to a certification; 50 cents per hour for a Two-year/Associate of Arts degree or completion of college credits equivalent to an AA degree; and $1 per hour for a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree.

Related work experience up to five years and/or specialized training beneficial to the position might also be given consideration for additional compensation.

Employees would receive one paid snow day per year if needed. Employees with more than 15 years of experience with the district get a “floating birthday holiday” to use at their discretion. An additional day to be used during the Christmas/holiday break is provided to those with 20 years.

Also at the meeting, the board approved the first reading of Policy 1602, Narcan Application. The policy covers proper administration of Narcan, which can be used to prevent an opioid overdose. Though it was noted during the meeting that students are allowed to carry Narcan, they should contact an adult if they see symptoms of an overdose.

As the third reading of the policy will happen in June at the earliest, the policy will not impact the current school year.

The resignation of Will White was approved, with appreciation for his 16 years of service to the district. Among White’s responsibilities were scheduling trips and lining up drivers, and painting Cardinal Field.