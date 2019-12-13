The Chadron Public Schools Board of Education voted to negotiate with Mrs. Ginger Meyer for the position of Superintendent of Schools. She has been Superintendent at Scribner-Snyder Community Schools since 2011. The Superintendent interview process included meetings with groups from the Community, Staff and Administration, in addition to a tour of the facilities and a formal interview with the Board. The Board wishes to thank the interview groups for their time invested in the process and their valuable input.
The Board of Education will ratify Mrs. Meyer’s Superintendent contract at an upcoming meeting of the board. We welcome Mrs. Meyer, her husband Deron, and their two children, Nia and Tobin, to the community and district.