A disturbance shortly after classes began Monday at Chadron Primary School ended with an arrest on suspected felony and misdemeanor charges.
Claudine Soester allegedly caused a disruption at the school around 8:30 a.m. by screaming and banging on the front doors. Several 911 calls from the school were made, and officers responded, making contact with Soester as she was leaving the school in her vehicle. She was eventually arrested on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor disturbing the peace, according to a CPD press release. She was booked into the Dawes County Jail, where her bond was set at 10 percent of $10,000.
“This type of conduct is inappropriate at any school facility and was directed at the principal. There were no threats towards any other staff or students nor were the staff and student’s safety at risk. The staff followed school policy, notified law enforcement immediately and did not allow Ms. Soester to gain entry to the school,” said Chief Tim Lordino in the release.