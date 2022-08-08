School maintenance keeping busy

School starts in just over a week, but for the Chadron Public Schools maintenance crews the summer has been busier than normal as they have been updating and upgrading the buildings.

Head of Maintenance Josh Stadler noted the HVAC system in the high school has been upgraded, noting that the system was original. This is part of a five-phase project, he said, but had not timeframe as to when the next phase would start. The new system, which is scheduled to be started this Thursday, will be more efficient in terms of airflow and help to bring in fresh air to the classrooms.

Money for the project comes from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) fund, Stadler added.

The crews have also been doing some repair work and upgrades to the primary school’s HVAC system, as Stadler said it hasn’t been running well. The system was taken apart to see where the issues are. He expects half of the updated system in the school will be up and running when school starts. Adjustments will be made to rooftop units for the other half of the school while work is completed.

Work will be done in the halls during school hours, Stadler said, and in classrooms after the final bells.

At the middle school and intermediate school, Stadler said there wasn’t anything done to the HVAC. However, due to the power failure a couple weeks back, some control system hardware needed repaired at the middle school and high school.

Also at the middle school, new carpet was installed in a few classrooms as part of finishing out the flooring plan. There was also some painting in the stairwells, and some landscaping.

At Chadron Intermediate, there was some mulch and rings placed around the trees to provide better nutrients, and help keep grass and mowers away. Since the school has received a grant for an outdoor classroom space, the garden area is getting some benches and picnic tables added.

Mulch and tree rings were also set at Chadron Primary, along with some landscaping along the hill leading up to the building’s main entrance.

Each school will get a new dishwasher as well.

As for facilities used by all of the schools, Stadler noted there was some work along the fence at Cardinal Field. Sidewalk was added from the visitor’s side bleachers, back toward the high school. It matches up with the width that was already in front of the high school, though Stadler pointed out when vehicle bumpers are overhanging the sidewalk it makes it impossible to get in equipment to plow the area.

Also on the visitor’s side, Stadler said some fencework was done as well as some landscaping and grading. The ticket booth was brought down closer to the building to improve the sight line.

Up on the west side of the high school, near the kitchens, new cement was put in. part of this, Stadler said, is the new units for the HVAC system needed set somewhere. Since the units don’t take up the full space, the rest will be home to picnic tables where students can lunch.

Along the long jump pits at the practice field, old rock was removed and taken back to grass.

Also in the arena of sports, the boys’ locker room at the high school has new lockers. Stadler said the old lockers were a bit of a cheaper build than those on the girls’ side, so they didn’t hold up nearly as well. There are also some new restroom partitions, new counters and new sinks in the boys’ locker room, and both rooms have repainted floors.

There’s also some new flooring going into the gymnasium, and the gym itself was repainted.

Regarding the floor in the gym, Stadler said it’s reached the point where it has to be sanded down and the lines re-marked. He explained every summer a new coat of finish is put on the floors, and after so many times it all has to be stripped off. The sanding is planned for next summer.

Stadler added the finish before could peel up if tape is on it too long or if it’s scrubbed too hard. He’s hopeful that, when the floor is sanded down next year some new bleachers might also go in.

Stadler said the gym should still be usable for sports this year such as basketball and volleyball, but physical education classes will have to be mindful that any tape put down is removed in a timely manner.

As to the amount of work, Stadler said this summer has seen quite a bit more. He explained there is a timeline as to ESSER money can be spent, so a lot of budgeted projects have been bumped up to take advantage of the funding.