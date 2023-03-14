Though the number of increasing vacancies in Nebraska schools has been of concern lately, as well as the difficulty in filling those vacancies, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education, with Board President Tom Menke absent, took a substantial step toward a full-staffed district at their regular meeting Monday evening.

The board unanimously approved the hiring of Seventh Grade Math Teacher Lakita Thomsen, Sixth Grade English Language Arts Teacher Cayla Degnan and Special Education Teacher Bailey Rominger.

Chadron Middle School Principal Nick Dressl said Thomsen has wonderful recommendations and a great resume that shows she was active in college in the Education Department and beyond.

Dressl also praised Degnan for the recommendations she had and her being highly active in college.

Chadron Intermediate Principal Tiffany Brown-Waldron said Rominger is very enthusiastic and experienced, though her contract is conditional. Rominger is student teaching and will be a long-term substitute this fall, and will start a regular contract in January.

Though three new hires were approved at the meeting, the board also approved the resignation of fourth grade teacher and seventh grade girls basketball coach Samantha Rahmig.

In a letter to the board, Rahmig stated she was moving to Rapid City, praised the district and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work here.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer noted the changes in staff leaves only a sixth grade Math teacher position, two fourth grade teacher positions and first grade position to fill. She further added there have been applicants for the spots and interviews started, and she hopes they will be filled soon.

Also, in regard to staffing, the board met with paraprofessionals and secretaries for about 40 minutes prior to the regular meeting. The discussion focused on the para/secretary wage scale for the 2023-24, though any action on the scale was tabled for a later meeting. Under the proposed scale, each step would get a 30-cent increase.

A Step 1 paraprofessional — which includes classroom paras, Special Education paras and library paras — would start at an hourly rate of $12.32, while a step 15 para would have a $17.08 hourly rate.

A Step 1 Level II Special Education para — adult support of a student with an Individual Education Plan — would start at $14.06 per hour; a Step 15 would be $18.71.

A 10-month secretary — building secretaries and activity director secretary — would start at $12.57 per hour in Step 1 and $17.43 per hour in Step 15. A 12-month secretary — district bookkeeper, superintendent secretary and high school secretary/registrar — would have a rate $12.82 per hour in Step 1 and $17.78 per hour in Step 15.

Additional compensation in the proposal includes raises of: 25 cents per hour for specialized training resulting in a certification or verification of completed in-depth training equivalent to a certification; 50 cents per hour for a Two-year/Associate of Arts degree or completion of college credits equivalent to an AA degree; and $1 per hour for a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Science degree.

Related work experience up to five years and/or spacialized training beneficial to the position might also be given consideration for additional compensation.

As for paid time off, employees would receive one paid snow day per year if needed. Employees with more than 15 years of experience with the district would get a “floating birthday holiday” to use at their discretion. An additional day to be used during the Christmas/holiday break would be given to those with 20 years. It was noted in the proposal that the days are not cumulative.

In other action, the board approved the third reading of Policy 5138.2, to add the term “Chromebooks to the list of devices in the acceptable use policy. Further, language in the policy now reflects grades K-12, as students at all levels have access to Chromebooks.

The Code of Ethics, under the bylaws of the board, was also approved, and it was noted they should review the code every January. Board member Boone Huffman said the code is something of a job description for board members.