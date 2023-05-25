Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chadron City Transit will make a second trip to Prairie Winds Casino on Thursday, June 8. The bus will leave at 8:30 a.m. from the Chadron Senior Center, and arrive back at the senior center at around 3:30 p.m.

The bus ride is $20 per person, and travelers must remain on the casino premises a minimum of four hours. They must also have a valid photo ID, and join the casino's Player's Club. Joining the club takes about 30 seconds, and those signing up for the first time receive $10 in free play.

Transit director Julie Lawrence said the inaugural trip last month saw four riders and they had a great time. The riders asked to continue the rides each month, but move them to a Thursday as that is Senior Day. The bus can take a maximum 12 riders and two wheelchairs.

To reserve a spot, contact Lawrence at 308-432-0520 by Monday, June 5.

Chadron City Transit will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day.