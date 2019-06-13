Before summer is over, Chadron Public Schools will have an updated security system, providing officials with a more efficient, multi-platform framework.
The district budgeted $90,000 for the project, said Superintendent Dr. Caroline Winchester, initially believing it would purchase only a software upgrade. Instead, the district was able to secure updated software and new cameras for that price.
The current security system, at 9-years-old, is at the end of its useful life, said the district’s technology director Eliu Paopao.
“We all know technology rolls over quickly,” he said.
The new cameras will be installed in all four of the district’s school buildings, allowing personnel access to video footage from a variety of platforms in case of an emergency: Windows, iOS, and Android among them. Currently, staff can access footage only from the system’s mainframe computer. That also will make it possible for staff to review video during an incident, possibly providing valuable information to law enforcement or other first responders, Paopao said.
“With so many things going around the nation, we want to be proactive,” he said. “The hope is to deter … but the other hope is to allow us to take proper safety measures for law enforcement, faculty and our students.”
The cameras are expected to be installed by the end of July.
“The software behind (the system) is very user friendly,” Paopao said. With the current system, the program is complicated enough that only two people in the district are able to access it; once the upgrade is complete additional staff will be able to easily navigate the system and review video.
The camera quality is also much better, and the district will be able to store footage for up to 30 days.
“It also allows us to do motion detection,” Paopao said.
That feature will be particularly useful for reviewing footage taken during overnight hours. The system will time stamp any motion-activated recording, giving staff specific timeframes to review. That’s more efficient that the current system in which they must review several hours of footage in search of a few minutes of relevant video.
The current security system was the first-ever installed at Chadron Public Schools and has been useful in resolving incidents of theft, vandalism and car accidents, Paopao said. The upgrades will continue those capabilities with higher quality video, more efficient access and object detection, which will detect items such as guns and knives.
The new camera system is not the only security upgrade that has taken place recently. The high school front office was renovated this spring.
The former school resource office has been combined with the larger front office at the high school, and windows have been added to provide a way for high school staff to see and do business with individuals who stop at the school. The next phase of the renovations in that area is to replace the existing front doors, said CHS Principal Jerry Mack. They are rusting at the base, causing door and wall movement. The front doors will be replaced this summer, paving the way for a final phase that will see the interior doors transitioned to a second, locked entrance. The school plans to include panic bars and latches on the interior doors, while adding door locks to keep visitors in the foyer between the two sets of doors unless there is a reason for them to enter farther into the building, Mack said.