Chadron High School senior Thomas Kaus was selected to participate in the YMCA Youth Advocate Program, one of only 72 students in the nation. This is a four-month experience for students interested in government and public policy, which provides practical real-world experience advocating for policy solutions that help address critical issues in three areas of focus – youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve as a Youth Advocate, the experience has taught me about serving my community and advocating for issues that matter to those around me,” Kaus said.

Kaus spent the past four months participating in virtual training sessions, networking with peers from across the nation, and achieving a better understanding of history, advocacy efforts, and legislative priorities.

The 2023 Youth Advocate Program culminated in Washington, D.C., February 12-15. Youth Advocates worked together to craft an advocacy plan, advance policy solutions and share their stories and priorities with members of Congress.