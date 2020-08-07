Sheridan County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sheridan County jail recently had a detained individual that is a presumed COVID-19 positive case.

Panhandle Public Health said in a news release that the individual is now self-isolating at home.

In accordance with the jail’s response plan, no additional people will be brought into the jail only diverted to another jail until the situation stabilizes.

PPH said all currently detained individuals will be safely monitored for symptoms and increased safety precautions, while any staff potentially exposed or deemed a close contact will be self-quarantining.

“Sheridan County jail is working closely with health officials to keep everyone safe and healthy. We are being especially careful with staff and detainees to monitor symptoms, increase hand washing and sanitizing, stay at least six feet away from others, and wear a mask whenever possible,” said the Sheridan County Jail Supervisor.

If anyone is experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea, immediately call your local doctor, clinic, or PPH's 24/7 line at 308-262-5764.