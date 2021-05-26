Showers have been a blessing

Showers that were tremendous blessings perked up agriculture, the lifeblood of northwest Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota, late last week and Sunday.

Most gauges in the immediate Chadron area measured nearly an inch that fell Friday night and about the same amount on Sunday. Amounts varied in other portions of the region, but everyone agrees the precipitation was definitely needed and will boost pastures, hayfields and the wheat crop.

Although the Chadron area had above average precipitation each of the previous six years, 2020 was among the driest on record. The U.S. Weather Service reported that just 7.61 inches of precipitation was measured by the community’s official recording device at the Chadron Airport west of town last year. Only in 2002 when a meager 5.76 inches was recorded, was the total lower.

A couple of major snow storms during the late winter caused some misery but helped this year’s situation. However, precipitation in April and the first half of May were meager, prompting concern that it might be another dry year.

It was encouraging that about six-tenths of an inch of rain fell Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16 in the Chadron area. Then came nearly two inches at the end of last week and Sunday.