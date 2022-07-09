Siblings competing on world stage

Brothers Bryce and Jayce Hoffman, the sons of Craig and Tara Hoffman, are headed to Abilene, Texas, later this summer, to compete in the Youth Bull Riding Association World Finals August 3-6

The boys’ father explained they rode all over Wyoming this spring, through the Flying V Rodeo Association series, then had to qualify for the finals by taking first or second. Bryce took first in everything and the all-around, Craig noted, and Jayce took second in the series, and in the finals won the “short go” to qualify.

The boys don’t ride in the same division, Craig noted, adding that it’s probably a good thing to avoid the brotherly competition.

Though Bryce is now 10 and Jayce 13, they competed as nine- and 12-year-olds, as the competitions take into account the riders’ age as of Jan. 1 of the year.

This isn’t the boys’ first rodeo, as they’ve been riding for at least the past four years. Craig said they go up and watch the college team compete and help out at the grounds. “Just watching the college kids is what got these two into it,” he said, adding Dustin Looper and Sam Nordick have helped teach them. A hired hand, Rowdy Moon, fights bulls and further encouraged the two boys.

Bryce added they started with calves, then worked their way up to bulls. Craig said they bought some bulls, and try to get on them once a week. Though they’ve taken a few whacks and even stomped on, it hasn’t deterred them from getting back on.

In addition to bull riding, Bryce and Jayce also compete in the other two rough stock events, bareback riding and bronc riding.

When they hit Abilene next month, they boys will be riding Aug. 3 and 4, and if they qualify for the final round they’ll compete again on Aug. 6.

With regard to aspiring bull riders, their advice is to just keep going even if they get hurt. Craig encourages anyone from the community to come out to their place and try their hand at bull riding, and they’ll be more than happy to help them.