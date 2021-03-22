Six city manager candidates remain

The pool of applicants for the position of Chadron City Manager has once again shrunk, from 11 to six, following a special city council meeting Monday night. Council member Miles Bannan was absent from the meeting as he had applied for the position, and remaining councilmembers along with City Clerk Donna Rust and HR Director Bev Bartlett discussed their selections for finalists and what the next steps would be.

Of the six chosen, four of them were considered prime candidates, with the remaining to as alternates if necessary.

To start off the meeting, Mayor Mark Werner asked council member Keith Crofutt if there was a natural break point similar to what was used to cut the number of applicants from 29 to 11 a few weeks back. Crofutt said there was a break, if there could be one, at those scoring 90 and above. He further pointed out it would be easier to cut candidates who scored among the lowest.

No names were released at this time, with candidates instead referred to by number. Moving forward, Bartlett will begin obtaining permission from the candidates to perform background checks and send out links for them to complete personality profiles. Current plans are to have the candidate interviews and final selection the week of April 19.

