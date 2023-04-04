Monday night, the Chadron City Council, with Councilmember Mark Graves absent, heard report regarding the community solar project. It was emphasized that while the report does create some delay in moving forward with the project, it does not mean it will be cancelled.

According to the report, prepared by Melody Baily, accounts manager with Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), a letter of intent between the City and NPPD was issued in January of 2019. The 1.3 megawatt facility is planned off Goffena Road, and a request for proposals was sent out in December of 2022. This January, proposals were received from six developers.

Bid criteria included price, technical requirements, experience, project approach, organization, schedule, and terms and conditions. Of the six received, prices ranged from $61.50-$90.23 per megawatt hour. For comparison, NPPD base production energy cost is $58 per megawatt hour.

According to Baily’s report, price increase contributors were increased wages, the prevailing wage rate, rising interest rates, inflation, fencing and insurance.

The next steps for the City and NPPD to address are resizing the facility and size of the site, and revisiting the land lease dollars. The City will determine whether to move forward with the project.

Council Member Miles Bannan said he would be interested in why the project came out this way, and what could be done to make it more feasible.

City Manger Tom Menke noted the landowners have said they’re willing to continue working with the City for at least another year. Menke also said solar projects in Scottsbluff have come in favorable, and Baily is looking at other dollars that are out there to make the solar project more feasible for the community.

Mayor George Klein is hopeful to revisit the project in the future, and Baily has expressed she would like to do a presentation to council in the coming weeks.

In other action, the board approved the third and final reading of a Municipal Code amendment dealing with camping on public property, public property hours, and public property fire and fireworks restrictions.

Under the amendment, it’s unlawful to camp overnight on public property, unless written permission is given by the city manager. Exceptions can be made if a person is sleeping in an RV on a street adjacent to a residential property, but only if the property own has given permission and for no more than three days. Another exception is campsites in parks on a temporary basis in conjunction with recreational use.

Fires are allowed only in grills or other fire facilities provided by the City.

The possession or use of fireworks in City parks is prohibited except by special permission of the council. Management may also temporarily suspend the right to have fires of any kind in the parks.

Also at the meeting, Torey Zuver was introduced as the new utilities superintendent, taking over from Tom Menke, who became the city manager earlier this year.

Zuver said he is looking forward to learning new things and the challenges. Staffing is a priority for him, as he is down one and he hopes to get someone trained up soon. Zuver further added there are a lot of different factors in hiring, such as making sure people are trained up on the system and have the proper licensing. City Manager Menke explained the water system is a required Grade 2 system, and it takes about six years for staff to get through the proper certifications and qualify to operate it.

Menke further added Chadron’s is one of only four in the state that has multiple water sources in the wells, groundwater and city dams.

Zuver said he has the licensing to pick up right where Menke left.

Mayor George Klein noted there has been some news out of central Nebraska concerning uranium in the water, and emphasized Chadron is not in that same situation.

Menke also proposed new hours at the City of Chadron office, beginning June 1. Under the new hours, the building would be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., though City staff would work until 5 p.m. Menke said this would allow staff members time to focus and finish up any work they might have.

Regarding concern this would limit people’s ability to pay their bills, Menke pointed out they would still have the online option as well as the drop boxes. Additionally, City staff could remain at the office to take payments if absolutely necessary.