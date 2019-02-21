Editor's Note: This story was originally published in The Chadron Record in 2015. We are reprinting it today to provide a local perspective on SRO's given that the matter is currently being debated in the Unicameral.
Aron Chrisman walks the halls of Chadron High every day, stopping to ask about the big game or accepting a challenge to a game on an iPad at lunch.
Chrisman isn’t a student here, nor is he a teacher. Officer Aron Chrisman is the school’s resource officer, assigned by the Chadron Police Department to work the halls and classrooms in the school district.
He serves, as needed, as an educator, a counselor, a mentor or a police officer. But his duties as a cop always come last, he said, as his priority is to use the other three roles to resolve any situation first.
School resource positions surged in popularity nationwide after the school shooting in Columbine in 1999. Chadron wasn’t immune to that type of violence, with a school shooting of its own in 1995, but didn’t start an SRO program until 2003. Shawn Banzhaf, who is no longer with the CPD, was the first SRO at Chadron High, with the initial program building off of the D.A.R.E. program in place at the time, said CPD Lt. Rick Hickstein.
School resource officers around the country have been involved in recent incidents that have called the program into question in many places. An Oklahoma City SRO is accused of punching a student in the face, and a video of a South Carolina incident went viral after the SRO there became physical with a student.
But Chrisman has the full support of his co-workers at CHS and CPD. That stems from the working relationship, communication and expectations that have been established, said Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack.
Mack started as principal the same year Chrisman was assigned as the school’s resource officer. The pair have created the current program together, and it has evolved over the years based on the school’s needs and financial situation.
A few years ago, with the district making deep financial cuts, the SRO program could have disappeared. Instead, the board elected to keep it but wanted more from the position. Chrisman transitioned from strictly handling incidents in the halls or parking lot to educator, teaching, for example, units on alcohol or drugs in health class or about the legal system in the government class. He also serves as the chairman of the district’s safety committee.
Every freshman student sees the SRO on a consistent basis in a role that doesn’t include policing, Mack said.
“The benefits are the relationships that are built,” he continued.
Chrisman works throughout the district, so those relationships start early, he said. He loves spending time at the elementary schools when he is having a bad day, and by the time students reach high school, he is often the only familiar face.
The program in place today brings different perspectives to the classroom and to relationships individuals can have with officers, Mack said.
“Youth see uniformed officers as allies and protectors, what they’re meant to be,” Mack said.
CPD Police Chief Tim Lordino said his officers assigned to SRO duty deploy different strategies than officers on the street.
“He’s a teacher, he’s a counselor, he’s a law enforcement officer here in the school, but we’re going to handle things completely different in this environment,” he said.
The goal for everyone involved is to encourage the kids to be good students and graduate. Communication between CPD, CHS and the parents make the program successful, Hickstein said.
Chrisman spent a month shadowing the previous SRO and has completed basic SRO training through two different agencies. He plans to attend advanced training in the near future. That training makes it clear that school-based policing is different, he said.
“When I walk into the school, I put on a different hat,” Chrisman said, explaining that means not reacting like he’s patrolling the streets.
School is a counseling-heavy environment, and Mack said while the SRO is there for support in a heated situation, or to offer guidance for lockdown or other safety procedures, they always try to find ways to diffuse a situation without typical law enforcement protocols.
The rules of engagement keep everyone on the same page.
“Kids are still kids,” Mack said. “You have to balance the situation with the fact that you have a teen going through something.”
“I’m going to try to exhaust every other avenue I have,” Chrisman said of dealing with a potentially heated moment. That might mean wearing the teacher hat, or the counselor hat, he said. “The law enforcement, that comes third.”
Hickstein agrees that a different strategy is required.
“We’re dealing with kids. They’re not adults,” he said. The SRO gauges the safety threat at all times, but by being pro-active and de-escalating situations, and using the relationships they’ve worked to build, situations don’t have to get out of hand.
Problems seen elsewhere may be explained by poor training or poor assignments.
“Not every cop can be an SRO,” Hickstein said.
CPD goes through a rigorous evaluation process before assigning an officer to SRO duty.
Chrisman, now in his fifth year as an SRO in the Chadron school district, said the training, communication and relationships have paid off. Students will approach him with a concern about something they saw on Facebook or with other questions or concerns. And Mack has seen that translate to other CPD officers, citing a time when a student had information about an incident but agreed to talk only to the CPD instead of the Nebraska State Patrol. Another example, he said, is when the students were playing Fugitive, they took the initiative to contact the police ahead of time in case citizens had questions.
The bottom line, Lordino said, is that everyone involved wants to create a safe learning environment.
“Our hearts are in the right place, and our actions are in the right place,” he said.