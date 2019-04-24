The Dawes County Courthouse lawn will once again be the site for several Fur Trade Days activities, a move made in response to feedback after last year’s celebration.
The Traders’ Market will return to the courthouse for Friday and Saturday, and the Fur Trade Days Board and the Chadron Public Library have teamed up to provide entertainment and speakers at the courthouse gazebo during market hours, according to a press release from the FTD organization.
The events traditionally located at the courthouse were relocated last year during Fur Trade Days: Reloaded, which saw several changes to the annual event. In addition to relocating several events away from the courthouse, the FTD Board of Directors brought back a small carnival and sponsored live entertainment for street dances Friday and Saturday nights.
Fur Trade Days, in its 43rd year, is July 10-14 this year, and the board said in a press release it has used feedback after last year’s event to make the celebration “more inclusive, traditional and fun.”
Mac’s Carnival will return this summer with more rides and games to expand the midway, which will operate Thursday through Sunday. The board is seeking sponsorships from area businesses and the Friends of Fur Trade Days organization in an effort to provide school-age children with free wristbands as well.
Four bands will perform during street dances Friday and Saturday night in the downtown area. Local favorites The Bar Flies will kick off the live music Friday at 6 p.m., serving as the opening act for Judd Hoos, who will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Hoos was one of the featured entertainers last year. Another local band, Blues Street, will open Saturday’s street dance at 6 p.m. and will be followed on stage by Whiskey Bent. Locals will know Whiskey Bent from the 2018 Bands on Bordeaux series. The band performed at the final Bands on Bordeaux in August.
The street dances last year attracted more than 2,000 people to the downtown area of Chadron both nights, exceeding the board’s expectations. The World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw saw increased attendance, and several businesses reported an uptick in business as compared to other years.
Despite that success, the FTD Board of Directors announced last summer it would evaluate the changes and continue to improve the event based on community feedback. Providing entertainment on the shady lawn of the courthouse was the most significant result of the online surveys and other feedback.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that the courthouse should remain a gathering point in the future,” said FTD President Kristina Reeves after last year’s event.
Businesses and organizations planning to sponsor an event during Fur Trade Days are asked to complete their event registration forms by May 1. The forms can be found on the Fur Trade Days website and need to be returned to the Chadron Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center or emailed to info@furtradedays.com. The Fur Trade Board of Directors plans to release a preliminary schedule of events May 15.