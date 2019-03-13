Dr. Edwin Vazquez-Cintron will speak Thursday, March 14 in the Scottsbluff Room at noon. Vazquez-Cintron, co-founder of a biotech start-up in New York City, will offer a free, public address about engineering botulinum neurotoxins (botox-like pharmaceuticals) to develop new therapeutics and as a way to deliver drugs into neurons.
Vazquez-Cintron has a doctorate in immunology from New York University’s School of Medicine with expertise in cancer, t-cell immunity and botulinum neurotoxins. As a contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense, Vazquez-Cintron is a co-principal investigator in drug development projects intended to solve bio-defense needs.
The presentation is hosted by Beta Beta Beta and the INBRE Scholars Program. For more information about Vazquez-Cintron’s presentation, contact Dr. Ann Buchmann at abuchmann@csc.edu.