The Chadron High School Speech Team hosted their invitational earlier this month, on Feb. 4. The competition was the third one this season for the team, having competed at Scottsbluff and Alliance in January.

The team of Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini placed first in Duet Acting, while Emi O’Donnell and Jaelyn Brown placed fourth in the event.

The O’Donnell and Brown team also took first in Improv Duet.

In individual events, Carattini placed first in Oral Interpretation of Poetry, Elliott placed second in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose and Brown placed sixth in Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose.

At the Scottsbluff opener for the season, Jan. 14, Elliott and Carattini placed first in Duet Acting. Elliott was also third in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose. The O’Donnell/Brown team was fifth in Duet Acting.

O’Donnell was also a finalist in Entertainment Speaking. Other Chadron finalists were: Sammi Brodrich, Oral Interpretation of Poetry; and Uzziah Schwartz, Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose and Extemporaneous Speaking.

At the Alliance event, Jan. 21, Elliott and Carratini were again on top in Duet Acting, with Carattini also taking first in Poetry Interpretation and Elliott grabbing third in Humorous Prose. The O’Donnell/Brown team-up placed second in Duet Acting.

The team competed at Gordon-Rushville this past Saturday, with Carrattini and Elliot winning Duet Acting, and O'Donnell and Brown placing fourth in the event. Carrattini also placed first in Poetry and Elliott placed first in Humorous Prose.

Team Coach Rachel Gifford stated, “I am very happy with how this speech season is going. We have some really great and talented kids, and they have all been willing to put in the work to do well this year. We are excited about how well we have done as a team, and can't wait to see how the rest of the season goes.”

Next up for the team is an invitational at Gering Feb. 17, and an invitational at Ogallala Feb. 18.

Results from the Chadron meet are as follows:

Duet Acting

1 — Naomie Elliott and Natalie Carattini; Chadron High School

2 — Ava Osborn and Marlowe Osborn; Scottsbluff High School

3 — Jonah Splichal and Landen Murphy; Mitchell High School

4 — Emi O'Donnell and Jaelyn Brown; Chadron High School

5 — Cassandra Hopwood and Hanna Berry; Bridgeport High School

6 — Gabby Moore and Grace Baker; Scottsbluff High School

Entertainment Speaking

1 — Kalli Bridge; Alliance Speech team

2 — Drew Leisy; Bridgeport High School

3 — Jolie Rodriguez; Scottsbluff High School

4 — Hanna Berry; Bridgeport High School

5 — Ava Osborn; Scottsbluff High School

6 — Emilie Miller; Bridgeport High School

Extemporaneous Speaking

1 — Tamika Eastman; Sioux County High School

2 — Hunter Miller; Bayard High School

3 — Kalli Bridge; Alliance Speech team

4 — Lily Krahulik; Mitchell High School

5 — Cassandra Hopwood; Bridgeport High School

6 — Toni Mcginley; Mitchell High School

Improv Duet

1 — Emi O'Donnell and Jaelyn Brown; Chadron High School

2 — Ann Ryan and Ayvrie Waldron; Alliance Speech team

3 — Jonah Splichal and Landen Murphy; Mitchell High School

4 — Ryleigh Mashburn and Zoe Bunnell; Alliance Speech team

5 — Bennett Lebruska and Lukah Schwery; Mitchell High School

6 — Ben Reisig and Keaton Kovarik; Scottsbluff High School

Informative Speaking

1 — Tegan Rice; Bridgeport High School

2 — Tamika Eastman; Sioux County High School

3 — Brandon Baker; Scottsbluff High School

4 — Alli Clodfelter; Scottsbluff High School

5 — Eliyah Lara; Scottsbluff High School

6 — Tessa Little; Bridgeport High School

Oral Interpretation of Drama

1 — Claire Linders, Katie Eckhardt and Tegan Rice; Bridgeport High School

2 — Aftermath-Paige Fisher, Brandon Baker, Jolie Rodriguez, Kathryn Vance and Nathaniel Wilson; Scottsbluff High School

3 — Eden Strawn, Emilie Miller, Kendal Deaver and Madison Ribble; Bridgeport High School

4 — Brooklyn Glennon, Fabian Zamarripa, Marlowe Osborn, Norah Fleming and Sillyheart-AlliClodfelter Scottsbluff HighSchool

5 — Ayvrie Waldron, Carlie Schneider, Lucy Behrends and Ryleigh Mashburn; Alliance Speech team

6 — Amber Childers, Angel M Helms, Dakota Vrbas, Kealy Russell and Saydee Cords; Kimball High School

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

1 — Drew Leisy; Bridgeport High School

2 — Naomie Elliott; Chadron High School

3 — Marlowe Osborn; Scottsbluff High School

4 — Eisley Beeson; Scottsbluff High School

5 — Gabby Moore; Scottsbluff High School

6 — Madison Ribble; Bridgeport High School

Oral Interpretation of Poetry

1 — Natalie Carattini; Chadron High School

2 — Brooklyn Glennon; Scottsbluff High School

3 — Leah Polk; Scottsbluff High School

4 — Morgan LeMunyan; Alliance Speech team

5 — Brandon Baker; Scottsbluff High School

6 — Mara Soto; Bridgeport High School

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose

1 — Claire Linders; Bridgeport High School

2 — Kendal Deaver; Bridgeport High School

3 — Leah Polk; Scottsbluff High School

4 — Paige Fisher; Scottsbluff High School

5 — Lauren Johnson; Scottsbluff High School

6 — Jaelyn Brown; Chadron High School

Persuasive Speaking

1 — Leah Polk; Scottsbluff High School

2 — Xavier Thomas-Lewis; Kimball High School

3 — Sierra Eastman; Sioux County High School

4 — Kathryn Vance; Scottsbluff High School

5 — Autumn Banister; Gordon-Rushville High School

6 — Ann Ryan; Alliance Speech team

Programmed Oral Interpretation

1 — Paige Fisher; Scottsbluff High School

2 — Linnea Bleisch; Scottsbluff High School

3 — Annaka Digmann; Alliance Speech team

4 — Alli Clodfelter; Scottsbluff High School

5 — Braelynn Mick; Bridgeport High School

6 — Lillian Golden; Mitchell High School