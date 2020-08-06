Spotted Tail fire caused by exploding target, ranger says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Once again, a fire was started in the Spotted Tail area by an exploding target, reported at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Spotted Tail is a popular recreational site five miles south of Chadron, on the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands (NNFG).

According to a news release, the guilty parties that started the fire, hastily left the site without calling 911 or reporting the fire. Fortunately someone else called for help, and due to quick firefighter responses from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, and both the Pine Ridge and Fall River Ranger Districts, the fire was contained that evening at 3.7 acres.

Tim Buskirk, district ranger for the Pine Ridge Ranger District said this is the second fire in that area over the last few years caused by exploding targets.

"The use of incendiary devices are prohibited by a US Forest Service Regional Order," Buskirk said. "While shooting is an allowable activity on Forest Service lands, exploding targets are not because they can, and obviously do start wildfires. This area is especially concerning as it lies close to several residences.”