Spotted Tail fire caused by exploding target, ranger says

Once again, a fire was started in the Spotted Tail area by an exploding target, reported at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2. Spotted Tail is a popular recreational site five miles south of Chadron, on the Pine Ridge Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands (NNFG).
According to a news release, the guilty parties that started the fire, hastily left the site without calling 911 or reporting the fire. Fortunately someone else called for help, and due to quick firefighter responses from the Chadron Volunteer Fire Department, and both the Pine Ridge and Fall River Ranger Districts, the fire was contained that evening at 3.7 acres.
Tim Buskirk, district ranger for the Pine Ridge Ranger District said this is the second fire in that area over the last few years caused by exploding targets.
"The use of incendiary devices are prohibited by a US Forest Service Regional Order," Buskirk said. "While shooting is an allowable activity on Forest Service lands, exploding targets are not because they can, and obviously do start wildfires. This area is especially concerning as it lies close to several residences.”
The regional order covers the five states of Nebraska, Kansas, Wyoming, Colorado and South Dakota. The order prohibits use of an explosive, which is any chemical compound, mixture, or device that has the primary or common purpose of which to function by explosion (including exploding targets) on National Forest System Lands.
Consequences for the use of exploding targets on National Forest System Lands could be up to a $5,000 fine, six months in jail, or both. Additionally, the responsible party can be held accountable for the total fire suppression cost, which in this case can be charged as a felony.
The US Forest Service is currently investigating the fire and has gathered evidence at the fire scene. The investigator has also gathered multiple witness statements related to the start of the fire and persons of interest.
If you or anyone you know has information pertaining to this fire, please contact Law Enforcement Officer Jeff Summers at 605-716-1916.
“We welcome people to recreate on their public lands. This time of year, and especially this year, it’s important for them to recreate in a responsible way," Buskirk said. "It’s been hot and dry all summer making fire danger very high. We ask folks to be careful with fire, keep their vehicles on designated roads and be smart when target shooting.”
