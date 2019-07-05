Groundwater levels have remained mostly steady across the region, according to the most recent measurements taken by the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District.
Agency staff have taken measurements of water levels at nearly 200 observation wells across the district, which includes Box Butte, Dawes and Sheridan counties, as well as the northern 80% of Sioux County. Groundwater measurements in the NRD’s Sub-areas 1, 2, 3 and 5 indicate a slight increase over last year, while Sub-areas 4 and 6, both of which are deemed allocated, show a slight decrease. With a wet winter and spring, the relatively constant water levels may surprise some.
“The impacts of the above average precipitation the District received this year may not be seen in the groundwater until later this year,” said Lynn Webster, the NRD’s assistant manager, in a press release. “Elevated groundwater levels in the fall groundwater measurements would be expected as the result of recharge due to precipitation.”
Measurements in 2018 indicated Sub-areas 1 and 2 had declined a bit, while Sub-areas 3 and 4 saw a slight increase and area 5 showed no change. There was a notable increase in Sub-area 6 last year, prompting the NRD board to consider allowing additional irrigated acres in that region.
Groundwater levels are measured in both Spring and Fall to monitor changes in the depth to water across the UNWNRD. More than 50 of the observation sites are dedicated monitoring wells that have been installed by the UNWNRD specifically to track changes in groundwater levels across the district.
For more information, please contact the Upper Niobrara White NRD at 308.432.6190 or visit us online at www.unwnrd.org.