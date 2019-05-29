Though the weather warmed up toward the latter part of last week, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne is predicting spring weather that is colder and wetter than normal over the next couple of weeks.
“It’s a pretty active pattern, lots of systems coming through one after another,” said NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Crystal Worley. There will be plenty of chances for precipitation, and temperatures will drop quickly during the overnight hours.
The forecast comes after a late May weather pattern produced three days of snow and rain early last week. According to the Weather Channel, the unusual upper-level pattern featured a southward dip in the jet stream. That pattern combined with disturbances moving through the region to result in the springtime winter weather.
Chadron experienced snow May 20-21, but saw very little accumulation as it melted upon contact with the ground. In other areas of the Pine Ridge, however, the storm dumped up to a foot of snow after temperatures dropped and accumulations began.
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, a spotter reported two inches at 7 a.m. May 21 two miles southeast of Chadron State Park. Also on the 21st, the NWS received reports of 12 inches of snow seven and 14 miles southeast of Crawford. The next day, a report listed six inches of snowfall three miles north of Chadron State Park.
Over in Sioux County on May 21, nearly three inches had accumulated nine miles west-southwest of Harrison and nine miles north-northeast of the town. Thirteen miles south-southeast of town nine inches of snow was reported, and a resident in Harrison proper reported 10 inches. By the time snow stopped falling on the morning of May 22, Harrison residents measured 12 inches and children were enjoying the town’s de facto sledding hill that afternoon during summer vacation.
Temperatures May 20-21 fell to as low as 33 degrees each night in Chadron, still above record lows for those days of 27 and 25 in 2003 and 1963, respectively. There is no way to determine if low temperature records or snowfall accumulation records for those dates were broken in Crawford or Harrison, Worley said, since the NWS doesn’t have climate points available in either community.
And while it’s unusual to see the snowfall amounts reported in the Pine Ridge’s higher elevations this late in May, it’s not the latest snow has fallen. Chadron Record archives indicate two summer snow storms within two weeks of each other in 1947. The paper reported in its Wednesday June 4, 1947, issue that four to 12 inches of snow fell across the Chadron territory May 27-28, with lows at 27 degrees Wednesday morning and 24 degrees early Thursday, May 29. The storm caused concerns over the wheat crop and damaged trees in Chadron. City workers reported hauling 30 loads of tree limbs to the dump, with only half of the city done.
A week later, in its Friday, June 13, 1947, issue, the Record reported snowfall again June 11-12. The paper said at the time it was believed to be the latest snow on record according to long-time residents of Chadron. Two inches of snow fall was reported at the airport, while railroad crews reported snowfall from Casper to Gordon, with five inches of accumulation at Lusk, Wyo. The storm renewed concerns about the wheat crop for agricultural producers.
While most everyone hopes snowfall is done for 2019, the extended forecast for cold, damp weather could continue to cause problems with flooding across the region. Parts of Dawes County along the White River from Whitney to the state line were under a Flood Advisory May 22-23 as the river left its banks in several places.
“February and March were a pretty big deal for Dawes and Sioux in terms of snowfall,” Worley said.
That led to initial flooding problems during the early spring as snowmelt and rain in March and April began running off, causing damage to roads throughout the region and resulting in a federal disaster declaration.
“Now they’ve had more rain and snow, and that’s going to melt rapidly,” Worley said. “If you look at the river gauges in South Dakota’s area of the (White) river it’s already in moderate flood stages.”
More rainfall in the coming weeks will make it more difficult for those waters to recede.