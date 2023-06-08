Chadron State Park will celebrates its 102nd anniversary with plenty of festivities this weekend, beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, June 9.

Food vendors and a beer garden will be set up in the park, and be sure to grab a seat for some live music performed by local favorite bar Flies, beginning at 7 p.m.

Saturday begins early with the Run for The Hills at the southwestern edge of the park. Registration for the one mile, 5k, 10k and half-marathon starts at 7 a.m., with the races kicking off at 8 a.m. For more information, and to pre-register, visit pineridgetrailsraceseries.com

Throughout the day, there's plenty to do in the main park area. Stop on by the lagoon for free paddle boat rides from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., and stick around to catch the Canoe Regatta, hosted by Chadron Kiwanis, with races at 2:30 p.m.

Check out some cool rides at the Car, Bike and Truck show along the main driving path. Vehicles will be shown from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with awards at 1:30 p.m.

Be sure to explore the grounds and experience activities including a bounce house, naturalists, wildlife and fishery displays, blacksmithing and Dutch oven demonstrations.

Food vendors and the beer garden will again be set up from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., joined by several craft vendors and interesting wares.

At 11 a.m., Cheap Date takes to the stage for some afternoon entertainment. Youngsters needing a chance to cool off and grab a few prizes can head to the pool for the Children's Treasure Dive at 5 p.m.

Of course, a park sticker is required for vehicles, but this year Chadron City Transit is offering another option on Saturday. A ride to Chadron State Park is available for $10 per person round trip. Children 12 and under can ride for free.

Pick ups for the Chadron City Transit bus are at the northeast corner of Wal-Mart every half hour from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Pick ups from the park are every half hour from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.