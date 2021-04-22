State park campground temporarily closing for construction

Chadron State Park is closing its campground from April 25-28 for its road improvement project.

Gregg Galbraith, park superintendent, said the closure will allow workers to pave the roads without interruption and ensure that the asphalt has properly cured before being subject to the weight of traffic. He said the campground will reopen the night of April 29 if the work occurs without delay.

Galbraith said most of those seeking camping this time of year have been turkey hunters, and has been referring them to Fort Robinson State Park and other campgrounds of the region during the closure.

The project includes paving throughout the park’s 5.6 miles of asphalt roads. This week, the workers completed all of the milling, the process of creating a level paving surface by removing the top portion of the old asphalt. After the campground roads are paved, the project will move to the cabin area, and finally the main roads starting at the higher elevations in the west and working their way east toward the main entrance, he said.

The project, which is scheduled to end in late May, is being funded through the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Recreation Road Fund.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0