State park centennial a success

Last weekend saw the 100th anniversary of Chadron State Park. Opening in 1921, it became the first state park in Nebraska and birthed the Nebraska State Park System.
Prior to the centennial kick off, Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith got a surprise from Sharon Rickenbach and Junice Dagen of the Dawes County Historical Museum, who passed along the Chadron Chamber of Commerce’s member of the Month Award to the park. The announcement was made prior to the Friday morning meeting of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
The main celebration got underway with a few events Friday evening, with vendors set up to keep people fed while The Bar Flies took the stage and entertained. After the band finished the sky lit up with an immersive last show, incorporating fog machines to create colorful and animated displays above folks’ heads as well as on a large screen held up by a bucket truck. The laser show paid tribute to not only Chadron State Park but all of Nebraska’s more than 70 parks, as the name and establishment year of each flashed on the screen.
Saturday night saw an encore of the show after the performance of the Twin River Band.
Saturday’s celebration started early for some, who chose to take on the Run For the Hills 5k/10k run/walk starting at the Overlook Road. Down in front of the main office building, the historical marker and plaque were being rededicated.
Bob Hanover with Nebraska State Parks welcomed everyone to the plaque rededication, noting that the process has been a couple years in the making. “We’re excited to do this, to show you what we’ve got,” Hanover said, “and to just rededicate and show our commitment not just for the last 100 years but for the 100 years to come.”
Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley was present for the ceremony, and said the state park system is the “crown jewel of tourism endeavors,” with well over 1,000,000 people coming from out of state to visit.
Josh May, assistant superintendent at Chadron State Park, provided history of the park. He pointed out it was a brief history, as one could easily write a novel about it.
In 1919, Sen. James Good and other senators had a vision to create a public state park, May said, but that vision didn’t come to pass until April of 1921 in the form of Chadron State Park. The original park was 640 acres but has grown to over 1,000.
The Nebraska State Parks system, May noted, and is thriving.
Chadron State Park was built and supported by community partnerships, May said, including shaping the park pond, which was the original swimming pond in 1927 and now serves as the fishing pond. The road system through the park was carved out of cow paths.
The original 16 cabins were built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s, and May said you can feel the history when staying in them.
“Without the dedication and support from the community, employees and volunteers, Chadron State Park would not be here today. It takes a great deal of collaboration to preserve the parks for today, and the next 100 years,” May said.
Hanover also spoke to the history, noting when the park was created its board was put under the Department of Public Works. A couple years later, it came under the Department of Horticulture. After a few years, in 1929, the State Parks board was merged with the Bureau of Game and Fish, and renamed the Nebraska Game, Forestation and Parks Commission.
“That’s the first time parks, fisheries and wildlife all came under the same management umbrella,” Hanover said. In 1967 it became the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).
Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas expressed his appreciation to everyone who came out to the ceremony. One of the themes for the 100th year anniversary of the state parks, he said, “is to come out and enjoy your state parks. That ‘your’ is really important. These are your state parks.” The growth of the number of parks areas in the state since 1921 is something that would not be possible without the collaboration between communities, citizens, government and everyone who supports the parks.
“It takes that whole group of people working together,” Douglas said, adding that Nebraska’s parks system is one of the best in the nation.
Shortly following the rededication of the established markers, it was time for the ribbon cutting on a new park building — the indoor archery and pellet gun range between the office and Trading Post. The new gallery includes 3D and bulls-eye archery targets and a five-station pellet gun range with an automated shooting gallery, and it was certainly a popular attraction with free shooting up until 4 p.m.
Jeff Rawlinson with the NGPC said the new shooting complex is part of a large program across the state, of developing shooting sports opportunities across all ages. The range is unique, he added, in that the pellet range provides a feel of the old carnival shooting galleries in a time when most ranges focus on tactical shooting.
The range has a collection of new compound bows for use, or visitors may bring their own. Usage of the pellet range is limited to the park’s guns, which are powered to match the gallery’s targets.
A fee-based system, which charges visitors to use the shooting complex, will help fund its operation. Range safety officers will be on site to assist visitors. It will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the summer.
Speaking to collaborations, Rawlinson said funding for the gallery comes from the NGPC in partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife, with the Wildlife Restoration Grant Fund. The ribbon cutting, he said, symbolizes a new beginning and new opening for the park.
Rawlinson also invited everyone to the park’s sports complex for a group photo, as in his research on the 1921 park opening he couldn’t find such a picture. The picture, he said, will provide something for people to see at the 200th anniversary celebration.
The official welcome to the 100th anniversary was begun by NGPC Parks Division Administrator Jim Swenson.
“Today, we gather to celebrate the centennial of a park that has entertained countless numbers of families and park enthusiasts for the past 100 years,” Swenson said. He added the park is a crown jewel for the state.
Lieutenant Governor Foley said the 76 parks across Nebraska contributes nearly $750,000,000 of economic activity to the state and bring in thousands of people. “We’re all here for the same purpose. We’re here to enjoy God’s great, beautiful creation.”
Congressman Adrian Smith was grateful to be part of the celebration, and for the vision of the NGPC to create parks across the state so people can enjoy the beauty of Nebraska. He also praised the commission for management of the area that kept it from burning a few years ago.
“As we look at the challenges facing our country these days,” Smith said, “this occasion and this place is a great reason to celebrate and look beyond some of the goings on in Washington that aren’t as peaceful as the environment here.”
Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation President Jim Abel said the centennial and events like it are one of the many things he enjoys, being part of the foundation. Driving around the park, he said, helped him understand why a July 8, 1921 headline The Chadron Journal called the park a “western Eden.”
Abel also announced a $50,000 donation to Chadron State Park, which will be used for construction of a new picnic shelter area. The new 40’ x 20’ area will be where the Pinecone Shelter is, and will have water and electrical service so it can be used year-round.
Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said he was told by a visitor to the park that the experience was “powerful,” and upon further reflection realized it is a good description as it helps bring people together, helps them realize what is important and can help with their health, among other benefits.
The two-day event meant plenty of traffic through the park as people enjoyed the formal presentations and other activities including boating, fishing, swimming, stagecoach rides, Dutch oven cooking and blacksmithing demonstrations, and informative and interactive displays. Through partnerships with entities such as local Boy Scout troops and Fort Robinson, the park was kept clear of trash and a shuttle service made for easy travel among the different destinations.
As the laser lights powered down at the end of Saturday’s show, it certainly left people with a renewed sense of community and pride in Chadron State Park.