State park centennial a success

“Without the dedication and support from the community, employees and volunteers, Chadron State Park would not be here today. It takes a great deal of collaboration to preserve the parks for today, and the next 100 years,” May said.

Hanover also spoke to the history, noting when the park was created its board was put under the Department of Public Works. A couple years later, it came under the Department of Horticulture. After a few years, in 1929, the State Parks board was merged with the Bureau of Game and Fish, and renamed the Nebraska Game, Forestation and Parks Commission.

“That’s the first time parks, fisheries and wildlife all came under the same management umbrella,” Hanover said. In 1967 it became the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission (NGPC).

Nebraska Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas expressed his appreciation to everyone who came out to the ceremony. One of the themes for the 100th year anniversary of the state parks, he said, “is to come out and enjoy your state parks. That ‘your’ is really important. These are your state parks.” The growth of the number of parks areas in the state since 1921 is something that would not be possible without the collaboration between communities, citizens, government and everyone who supports the parks.