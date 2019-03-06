Students from Chadron, Crawford and Sioux County middle and high schools participated in the annual Western District History Day at Chadron State College Friday, March 1. The theme for the competition was “Triumph and Tragedy.” The top three students/teams in each age division and category will advance to the state competition April 6 in Lincoln. The judges reserved the right to not award first place to entries.
Junior (grades 6-8) Results
Group Documentary
2, James Koerber and Thomas Smith, Chadron, “City College 1950 Basketball Scandal.”
Individual Exhibit
1, Kamden Victory, Crawford, “A Moment in Time: The Space Shuttle Challenger,” 2, Lauren Rasmussen, Chadron, “The Polio Vaccine,” 3, Jace Lien, Chadron, “Cheyenne Outbreak.”
Individual Paper
2, Uzziah Schwartz, Chadron, “Martin Luther King Jr. and his effects on the Civil Rights Movement.”
Individual Performance
1, Kylah Vogel, Crawford, “Hannah Senesh.”
Group Website
1, Blaine Tewahade and Makinley Fuller, Chadron, “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad,” 2, Bradd Collins and Noah Brown, “Yellowstone National Park.”
Individual Website
1 (tie), Jodean Chesley, Chadron, “1920's Women's Fashion,” 1 (tie), Thomas Kaus, Chadron, “The Polish Cipher War: A Polish Triumph That Could Not Prevent a Polish Tragedy,” 3, Micaiah Fuller, Chadron, “The S.S. Edmund Fitzgerald.”
Senior (grades 9-12) Results
Group Documentary
1, Allen McCumbers, Kalen Lotton and Thomas Watson, Sioux County High School, “Iranian Hostage Crisis,” 2, Cassidy Nesheim and Jackson Smith, Chadron, “The Canary Girls: Personal Tragedy for a Triumph for Future Women,” 3, Jordan Summers, London Gillam and William Ackerman, Crawford, “Coal Miners Take Charge: The Coal Strike of 1902.”
Individual Documentary
1, Tyler Kaus, Chadron, “Longitude: The Triumph and Tragedy of Making Time Travel.”
Group Exhibit
2, Hayes Frahm and Tyler Morava, Crawford, “The Triumph of Cortez; the Tragedy of the Aztec.”
Individual Exhibit
1, Hadlee Rudloff, Crawford, “In Pursuit of Triumph,” 2 (tie), Tylea Underwood, Crawford, “The Triumph and Tragedy of Martha Sharp,” 2 (tie) Riley Ambrose, Chadron, “Triumph and Tragedy in the Sandhills: Mirage Flats, NE.”
Individual Paper
1, Maralee Rischling, Chadron, “Triumph and Tragedy in Love Through the Court Case Loving v. Virginia.”
Individual Performance
1, Alexis Konruff, Crawford, “A Single Light in a World of Darkness,” 2, Cambrea Vogel, “I Can….”
Group Website
1 (tie), Grace Sorenson and Lauren Collins, Chadron, “Amelia Earhart: A Triumph for Women and a Tragedy Never Forgotten,” 1 (tie), Jameson Margetts and Abigail Hyer, Chadron, “The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: Learning to Triumph over Tragedy,” 3, Lane Frahm, Rope Anders and Talor Morava, Crawford, “Crazy Horse and Red Cloud: Tragedy in their Triumph.”
Special Awards
20th Century: Jameson Margetts and Abigail Hyer, Chadron, “The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory Fire: Learning to Triumph over Tragedy.”
Pre-20th Century: Tyler Kaus, Chadron, “Longitude: The Triumph and Tragedy of Making Time Travel.”
Women in History: Faith Nunn, Grace Skavdahl, Kodie Rempp, and Morgan Edmund, Sioux County High School, “Dorothea Lange.”
Military History: Hadlee Rudloff, Crawford, “In Pursuit of Triumph.”
History of the Great Plains (presented by the Mari Sandoz Heritage Society): Riley Ambrose, Chadron, “Triumph and Tragedy in the Sandhills: Mirage Flats, NE.”