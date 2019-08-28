{{featured_button_text}}

Straight-line winds caused damage in Chadron Sunday night, and winds and large hail were reported east of the town.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued a thunderstorm warning for the area at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, saying the storm, which stretched well into South Dakota, was capable of producing large hail and high winds. Within about 10 minutes of the warning, a 56 mph wind gust was recorded at the Chadron Airport, said NWS meteorologist Crystal Worley. Quarter-sized hail, a bit of rain and plenty of wind damage was reported in Chadron. The Dawes County Dispatch Center reported multiple trees broken, including a three-foot diameter tree blown over, pulling its roots out of the ground.

The storm was more severe as it moved east, with 2.75-inch hail reported seven miles north of Hay Springs, according to a report from the public to the NWS in North Platte. That hail – which ranged in size from golf balls to baseballs – damaged a vehicle, the report said.

One-inch hail was also reported west of Chadron at 9:45 p.m., 15 miles north of Rushville at 10:15 p.m. and six miles north of Gordon at 10:25 p.m.

The NWS in North Platte also received wind damage reports from Oelrichs, S.D., at 9:21 p.m., and a gust 12 miles east of Oelrichs at 9:42 p.m. clocked 74 mph, or hurricane strength. A 71 mph gust was recorded at 10:20 p.m. five miles northeast of Porcupine, S.D., and a 75 mph gust hit nine miles south-southwest of Gordon 10 minutes later. Wind damage was reported in both Gordon and Rushville, and a power outage in Rushville affected approximately 450 people, according to the NWS in North Platte.

