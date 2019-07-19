A storm system that moved through the region July 17 spawned as many as three tornadoes in three states.
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne confirmed a tornado near the Nebraska-Wyoming border, and another 15 miles north of Harrison, while the NWS in Rapid City, S.D., confirmed one near Four Corners, Wyo. The Four Corners tornado has been rated as an EF-2, with wind speeds up to 115 mph and a path length of 1.4 miles. The remaining two are considered EF-Unknown said NWS Cheyenne meteorologist Jared Allen Friday.
“Quite fortunately, most of the tornado stayed mostly rural,” he said. That left few damage markers for the agency to study to rate the other three tornadoes, but video and photographic evidence confirms the tornadoes occurred.
Damage reported at the Bryan Lang residence north of Harrison appears to have been caused mainly by straight-line winds, as the tornado was a bit more north and east of the ranch.
Lang and his family watched the tornadoes as they drove away from their place.
“When it first started it was just kind of a typical thunderstorm it seemed like,” he said. He had horses on the trailer as the family was heading to Harrison to rope. As his wife Joleen, a doctor in Custer, S.D., arrived home she said there was a tornado right over the hill.
“Everybody jumped in the pickup and watched I watched it in the rearview mirror until we got to the ridge,” Lang said.
They came home after roping and discovered tree damage around their home and a limb stuck through the front end of the tractor.
“There’s just a lot of work that has to happen,” Lang said.
Dawes, Sioux, Box Butte and Scotts Bluff counties were all under a severe thunderstorm watch starting at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, and warnings of impending severe weather began to be issued at 4:30 and 5:06 p.m. in Niobrara County, Wyo., said NWS Meteorologist Jared Allen. The first severe thunderstorm warning for Sioux County was issued at 5:40 p.m., followed by a radar-indicated tornado warning at 6:06 p.m.
A confirmed tornado was spotted 22 miles northeast of Lusk, Wyo., followed by additional law enforcement reports of funnel clouds 18 miles northwest of Harrison at 6:18 p.m., Allen said. Two minutes later a funnel cloud was reported to drop down and lift back up, and by 6:25 p.m. a trained spotter was reporting a confirmed tornado 15 miles north of Harrison.
“From the issuing of the warning at 6:06 p.m. to the touchdown at 6:25 p.m., that led to about a 19-minute lead time,” Allen said.
No additional reports of funnel clouds or tornadoes came in after that, but the NWS did issue a second tornado warning for the area at 6:27 p.m. because the first was set to expire at 6:30. The agency also issued two additional severe thunderstorm warnings for northwest Nebraska as the system moved across the region. Allen said hail of one inch and 1.25 inches, or up to a half-dollar size, was reported near Chadron State Park at both 7:35 and 7:40 p.m.