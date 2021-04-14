Student finds Field Camp challenging, rewarding

“I didn’t know what to expect. I was pretty terrified and nervous,” she said.

Throughout the Field Camp, Rowshandel developed friendships with other students and gained tangible experience to support her classroom learning.

“(Field Camp) is where everything gelled and started to make sense for me,” she said.

It was a big physical strain, but, because of Dr. Michael Leite’s consideration and accommodation, Rowshandel attended two separate Field Camps.

“It was very rewarding to finish something that, for me, was physically challenging,” Rowshandel said.

Rowshandel is considering perusing a career in science communication.

She is a volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador, which gives her the chance to present scientific knowledge to school children in an accessible way.

In her book, “Lupus: 365 Tips for Living Well,” Rowshandel exercised good scientific communication skills.

“The book I wrote basically translated health information and explained, not only how to cope with lupus, but how to find scientific information that was both accurate and understandable.”