Applying for admission to Chadron State College will now be an easier process thanks to a collaborative effort between the college and the Nebraska Student Information System (NeSIS). Students applying to CSC Monday began using an updated application for admission that college officials are excited about.
The new application for admission to CSC has a responsive design, features an updated interface, and does not require applicants to create a separate ID before starting the application. Each applicant will receive an email with a campus ID once an application is submitted, and CSC’s Admissions Department can immediately view the application through the NeSIS portal.
“This is an exciting change,” said Director of Admissions Lisa Stein. “The responsive design means potential students can complete this application on any type of device and it’s easier for them to find their academic areas of interest. I’m really thrilled about this update and I’m thankful to everyone who worked on it.”
In addition to the application being a more intuitive process for students, improvements were implemented on the backend of the software to assist in the college’s recruiting processes. Additionally, the updated application has a search area that allows students an easier way to navigate majors based on their own areas of interest.
“The application is simple. Even though there are 23 different application combinations built into the new application, all applicants begin by clicking one button,” said Assistant Director of Admissions Sabrina Fox. “The application is then customized in real-time for each student based on the answers they provide.”
Both Stein and Fox were appreciative of the assistance they received from their colleagues and NeSIS. In addition to the input received from Admissions, representatives of Information Technologies, Academics, and Records all supported the effort.
“It was a group effort all around,” Fox said.
If students have questions about the application, contact cscadmissions@csc.edu.