Two northern Panhandle entries at the State Speech Meet in Kearney last week brought home sixth place finishes.
Gordon-Rushville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team, which includes team members Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, took sixth place in the C1 division, while Morgan Edmund of Sioux County nabbed the sixth-place medal in D2 Persuasive Speaking. Both entries entered the State Meet as District Runners-up.
The remaining northern Panhandle students competing at state finished as follows:
Class B Duet Acting
8 – Abby Hyer and Claire Margetts, Chadron
Class B Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose
16 – Maddie Sandstrom, Chadron
Class C1 Duet Acting
11 – Ryan Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Drama
6 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose
13 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Gordon-Rushville
17 – Becca Hanson, Hemingford
Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Poetry
10 – Ryan Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville
Class D2 Extemporaneous Speaking
12 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County
Class D2 Persuasive Speaking
6 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County