Two northern Panhandle entries at the State Speech Meet in Kearney last week brought home sixth place finishes.

Gordon-Rushville’s Oral Interpretation of Drama team, which includes team members Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, took sixth place in the C1 division, while Morgan Edmund of Sioux County nabbed the sixth-place medal in D2 Persuasive Speaking. Both entries entered the State Meet as District Runners-up.

The remaining northern Panhandle students competing at state finished as follows:

Class B Duet Acting

8 – Abby Hyer and Claire Margetts, Chadron

Class B Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

16 – Maddie Sandstrom, Chadron

Class C1 Duet Acting

11 – Ryan Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville

Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Drama

6 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Ivy Jones-Hazledine, Jacob Wellnitz and Zackary Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville

Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose

13 – Evan Jones-Hazledine, Gordon-Rushville

17 – Becca Hanson, Hemingford

Class C1 Oral Interpretation of Poetry

10 – Ryan Wellnitz, Gordon-Rushville

Class D2 Extemporaneous Speaking

12 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County

Class D2 Persuasive Speaking

6 – Morgan Edmund, Sioux County

