Students help with blood drives for scholarships

What do high school seniors Katelyn Diehl from Chadron and Hayly Clark from Crawford have in common? They are each working with RSVP to earn a Vitalant COVID Rescue Student Leadership Scholarship by recruiting blood donors for our upcoming drives. Diehl and Clark are busy making calls and you can help them reach their goals by making a blood donation appointment online.

The students ask you to register on their pledge link so your donation will count toward their scholarships. The QR code pictured here will bring you to their link to register your pledge and then it will take you to bloodhero.com to book your appointment. If you can’t use the QR code, just go to bloodhero.com, click on Locate a Blood Drive and enter the code Crawford or Chadron. Once you book an appointment time, one of the students will contact you to confirm your pledge and enter it on their link.

Diehl and Clark are both active in their schools. Diehl is in National Honor Society, Student Council, and Cardinal Singers as well as the musical and One Acts. She is also president of the Health Professions Club – a great position for her because she is interested in studying human biology in college. At the onset of COVID, Diehl took it upon herself to make masks for RSVP volunteers, Chadron Community Hospital, Northwest Community Action, and the custodial staff at Chadron State College.