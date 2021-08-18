Students return to Chadron Public Schools

Chadron Public Schools resumed classes this past Tuesday, starting off the school year in the green level of the district's tri-color COVID-19 response plan.
According to the Chadron Public Schools website, thresholds for moving between the levels will be monitored and observed per building. Positive cases and/or close contacts who are in isolation with symptoms will be recorded by each building.
•High School: 5% of students and staff = Yellow, 10% of students and staff = Red
•Middle School: 5% of students and staff = Yellow, 10% of students and staff = Red
•Intermediate School: 5% of students and staff = Yellow, 10% of students and staff = Red
•Primary School: 5% of students and staff = Yellow, 10% of students and staff = Red
More information is available online at chadronschools.org
Though the parking lot located to the east of Chadron Primary School and Chadron Middle School was newly paved over the summer, keep in mind this lot is STAFF ONLY, and should not be used as a parking area for picking up or dropping off students at any school.
Of course, a new school year means new teachers at the buildings, and this year will see a total eight in the district.
Chadron Primary School will have a new second grade teacher with Megan Gazak.
Chadron Intermediate gains two: third grade teacher Brandy Schaack and fourth grade teacher Samantha Rahmig
The middle school has a familiar face with a new name in Jeri Anderson (Grint), who will teach seventh and eighth grade Language Arts.
Chadron High has the most new teachers with four, including Algebra II and Geometry teacher Caleb Haskell, Physical Science and Chemistry teacher Jeri Lyon, Language Arts teacher Nicky Banzhaf, and Geography and Social Studies teacher Andrew Smith, who will also be a middle school paraeducator.
School Resource Officer Derek Bauer stated, "The Chadron Police Department would like to pass on some friendly reminders before the start of this school year. Students will be back in the classrooms on Tuesday, August 17th. Please remember this will bring an increase of pedestrian and vehicular traffic especially around our schools. Also remember with each new school year we see new young drivers in our community.
"Please be watchful and vigilant of the increased volume of pedestrian traffic, particularly when students are walking to and from school. Bicyclist on the roadway will be more prevalent as well. State law requires that the driver of any vehicle must yield right of way to pedestrians in crosswalks, so please ensure our children are able to cross the streets safely and remember the speed limit in a school zone is 15 MPH.
"Remember to give yourself a little extra time to get to where you are going and take a second look before entering intersections. Finally, as always please remember to wear your seatbelt.
"Let’s make this a safe, educational and enjoyable school year."
The School Resource Officer program has been in Chadron since 2005, though Bauer has had the SRO position since 2016. The school district has a contract with the City of Chadron to provide the School Resource Officer.
"The school has a lot of hats for me to wear," Bauer said, with law enforcement only being a small portion.
Most of what he does it school safety, making sure the day-to-day routines are going as they should, making sure everyone is being safe and knowing who is in the buildings.
Bauer also meets with a safety team quarterly. This team includes school staff, and allows for discussion of concerns and making changes, if possible and necessary.
He also acts as something of a counselor, speaking with students and helping them through the day. If a student needs more help than just someone to talk to, Bauer can also contact a licensed counselor. He noted such decisions are a decisions made not only by him, but also include input from staff and parents.
Bauer can also be a friendly face for students, when they need someone to go with them to speak to a staff member or their parents about something that's bothering them.
From a physical building point, Bauer goes around to the buildings to check on suspicious activities and, in some cases, remove wildlife such as bats.
Outside of the more serious duties, Bauer also does regular foot patrols of the interior and exterior of the buildings. While not one to interrupt academic work in the classroom, one might spot Bauer playing with students in a Physical Education class or at recess. To him, these interactions are important because it helps students see him in more a "big brother" role.
Not many students have interaction with law enforcement, he said, and some students have family who have negative contacts so the kids only get to see that aspect. He works to remind them that officers are not just there to show up for bad situations. It's become interesting over the years, he added, as many students know his own children. On top of that, students who have graduated often ask if he's still around.
Bauer said he works to build people up, no matter how many wrong choices they make. "There are no bad kids," he said. "There's just kids that make bad choices. Everybody has the ability to make a choice to not be that way, and I try to build all the kids that way.
"I will never give up on anybody, as long as they're in the school system and I'm the school resource officer, regardless of how many bad choices they make in their teenage years."