Students return to Chadron Public Schools

From a physical building point, Bauer goes around to the buildings to check on suspicious activities and, in some cases, remove wildlife such as bats.

Outside of the more serious duties, Bauer also does regular foot patrols of the interior and exterior of the buildings. While not one to interrupt academic work in the classroom, one might spot Bauer playing with students in a Physical Education class or at recess. To him, these interactions are important because it helps students see him in more a "big brother" role.

Not many students have interaction with law enforcement, he said, and some students have family who have negative contacts so the kids only get to see that aspect. He works to remind them that officers are not just there to show up for bad situations. It's become interesting over the years, he added, as many students know his own children. On top of that, students who have graduated often ask if he's still around.

Bauer said he works to build people up, no matter how many wrong choices they make. "There are no bad kids," he said. "There's just kids that make bad choices. Everybody has the ability to make a choice to not be that way, and I try to build all the kids that way.

"I will never give up on anybody, as long as they're in the school system and I'm the school resource officer, regardless of how many bad choices they make in their teenage years."

