Students, staff prepare for Greek trip

This May after school lets out, 26 total travelers including 15 Chadron High School students are headed Rome, Athens and the Greek Islands on a 12-day trip as part of the Wanderlust program.

Jill Paopao noted the overseas trips are done every two years, though last year’s was cancelled due to COVID-19 and the sponsoring company, EF Educational Tours, deciding it would not be a good year to travel.

Because of the postponement, some of the student travelers this year have already graduated. Another two are going to be seniors next year, and the rest will graduate this May. Making up the rest of the group are teachers and parents.

Paopao said it would be little “iffy” on whether they tour the Greek islands on a cruise, as the cruise line isn’t open for booking until the end of April. If they are able to get a ship, they’ll visit Mykonos, Samos, Patmos, Rhodes and Crete. Otherwise, they will spend four days on Crete.

Paopao and fellow teacher Michael Sandstrom make the decision on where the group will go each trip. She noted she’s been doing the program long enough that she knows what places are popular and draw people’s interest. Trips have always been to Europe, but they haven’t ruled out the possibility of doing a Latin American or Australian experience.

“The European countries have been popular,” Paopao said. As for the current turmoil in Europe, Paopao said EF has stated there are currently no red flags, but if the group feels uncomfortable or there’s notice from the government they can always re-route.

As of now, the itinerary is to fly into Rome and visit the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter’s Basilica, the Coliseum, the Roman forum and the Trevi Fountain. They’ll then go to Pompeii for a day before flying to Athens and Delphi before hitting the Greek islands.

There’s also a day meant for a trip to Kusadasi, Turkey, if possible, though it is sometimes closed to American tourists. The stop there, Paopao said, is the Ephesus archaeological site.

Though on a tight schedule, the travelers will have a bit of free time as well. Paopao noted the itinerary keeps them moving from sunrise until sunset.

The next Wanderlust trip is planned for next summer — the previous postponement caused trips on back-to-back years — and will include Ireland, England and Wales. Paopao said there are already more than 40 signed up for the 2023 trip, and she and Sandstrom will start looking next year into the 2025 trip.

