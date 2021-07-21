Summer break opportunity for district projects

With the summer break more than half-way over, thoughts turn quickly to the start of the new school year. But over the summer, the Chadron Public Schools District has been plenty busy with projects, the most visible of which has been the parking lot located behind the Chadron primary and middle schools. The parking lot had fallen into severe disrepair, with several cracks and potholes that not only taxed vehicle tires and shocks but also created large puddles and icy areas.

Superintendent Ginger Meyer said the parking lot is coming along fine. The project almost immediately after the end of the year, around May 20, with a 60-day timeframe. However, work was also done on the Chadron Primary playground to help with drainage issues but work remains on schedule and engineer David Coe has signed off on much the completed work.

Meyer doesn’t expect the rules of the lot to change with the coming school year, but she has been visiting with Josh Stadler in maintenance about possibly putting in driving lanes or some speed bumps. There should be enough compaction and a thick enough overlay, she added, that busses will still be able to use the lot.