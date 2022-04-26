Sutherland begins community discussions

Thursday evening, the Chadron Public Library hosted the inaugural roundtable discussion led by City Manager John Sutherland. About a dozen people attended, and Sutherland emphasized early on that he didn’t want to be the one doing all the talking.

“This was born out of a thought of listening,” he said, “and hearing what the community itself has to stay. It works particularly good in my case, because I’m so new I really don’t know anything so you can all tell me.”

Sutherland further noted things happen organically in a city; they can’t be forced. But, people can create an environment for positive things to happen.

He asked people to think first of why Chadron happened here. Referring to the city’s history, he said it was known as the “magic city” because it seemed to appear overnight through the railroad.

“If the railroad is the reason for Chadron being here, then why are we still here,” Sutherland asked, “because the railroad up and left us.” Sutherland asked people to name places that mean “Chadron” to them. Several examples were given, including C Hill, the Mari Sandoz Center, the Kenwood addition, Chadron State College and the library itself.

Regarding the college, it was pointed out Chadron State exists because the people who started the city went before the Legislature and got a college here and that kind of vision has faded because people focus too much on the cost of bringing things in. Sutherland noted there’s a good working relationship between the City and college for shared staff, services and resources.

Big questions raised by Sutherland was what could the City do better, and where it is doing particularly bad. This raised a number of responses, including road maintenance, upkeep and improvement to the library.

Other concerns raised during the roundtable discussion included the housing shortage and what can be done to keep businesses from closing. In regard to the housing shortage, point were made that there are not a lot of smaller houses for seniors to move into and they continue to live in large homes, and there not a lot of folks who want to build entry-level homes.

An idea generated was that of a city-owned land trust on which small homes could be built and either purchased or rented out.

Sutherland also pointed out a developer came into town about a year ago to talk about building an apartment complex on 10th Street. Though that idea was shot down, Sutherland said, “that developer didn’t go away.” Instead, he put his ear to the ground and is now working on a development on the west side of town.

“There is actually a developer who thinks Chadron is worth investing in,” Sutherland continued. “They can put up that kind of money, and the city is being helpful with him as well, making sure there are the necessary funds to get the infrastructure he needs onto the site.”

Concerning the possibility of businesses closing, Sutherland commented a certain way to keep them open is by shopping there. However, it was pointed out there is a lack of options available in the city, and some businesses act as if their doors are already closed and are no longer putting forth effort for improvements.

Sutherland also pointed out during the meeting that there are efforts to establish a creative district in Chadron, and several people were positive about the idea of providing a space for artists to share their work, or to set up a microbrewery.

Another point brought up by Sutherland was the seeming lack of Native American artist representation in the community, as it is so close to the Pine Ridge Reservation. This raised some discussion that there was an effort years back to try and create a paved highway from the reservation into Chadron, as it would be mutually beneficial, but that movement died out.

A common thread throughout the meeting is that the ideas are there, but there needs to be funding available to get them off the drawing board and someone to champion them to completion.

Following the discussion, Sutherland said it went very well and he walked away with several ideas and good input.

“I liked the level of participation,” he said, adding that it feeds a sense of community and togetherness which he appreciates. He would like to do another roundtable, though nothing is currently planned. He speculated that it could progressively become more focused, as the first event saw a lot of discussion about the renovation and expansion of the library.

