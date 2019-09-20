The Chadron Record is celebrating its 135th anniversary of providing coverage of northwest Nebraska this year and is inviting the public to help us commemorate the occasion.
Join newspaper staff for an open house Sept. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at 248 W. Second St. for refreshments and door prizes in honor of founder E.E. Egan’s vision. Egan established the Sioux County Journal Nov. 6, 1884, at the original townsite about five miles west of present-day Chadron. RSVPs to kerri.rempp@lee.net for next week’s open house are appreciated but not required.
The Journal was the first paper in northwest Nebraska. Sometime in December, about four weeks after the Journal, the first paper started in Gordon, and for more than a year these were the only papers in what was then Sioux County.
By 1885, Dawes County was established, carved out of the larger Sioux County, and Egan changed the name of the paper to the Dawes County Journal.
Egan played a role in securing the town’s name when the railroad arrived in the area, selecting a different site for the city. The railroad wanted to call the new settlement Bordeaux, but Egan convinced them to name the town Chadron in return for his aid in convincing residents to relocate their homes and businesses from the old site to the city’s current location.
Over the years, there have been numerous newspapers providing coverage, but all either folded or merged with each other.