Theater reopening this weekend

When the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic hit Chadron more than a year ago, it closed down the majority of businesses in town. As the months went on, those businesses provided new options to serve customers and slowly reopened to the public. However, the Eagle Theatre on Main Street remained dark, with many questioning whether its screens would light again.

The answer came a few weeks ago with the buzz that the theater was, in fact, reopening the weekend of April 2-4. On Wednesday, theater owners Craig and Janine Bullard were busy getting the Eagle ready for the big day.

Craig said the theater is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the foreseeable future, with movies shown at 7:15 p.m. There will also be a regular 1:30 p.m. Sunday matinee, though not this week on Easter Sunday. Ticket prices are unchanged, at $8 for anyone 12 and older, $6 for 11 and under, and seniors. Matinee seats are $6 for anyone.

As to why the theater is not going to a full-week schedule, Craig said it was in response to business volumes, and many smaller areas have theaters that are weekends only. Janine added there is not enough product, and they don’t want to get to where there’s only three people a night because they’re open seven nights a week.