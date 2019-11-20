With a gentle admonition, the lights go out. When they come back on it is no longer an evening in 21st century Nebraska but 4:30 a.m. at a manor in northern Sweden, on June 20, 1891.
So begins the production of Miss Julie, performed this past week at the Black Box Theater of Chadron State College. The theater itself provides an atmosphere different from the traditional stage. Rather than having the wide separation between the players on stage and the audience, Black Box Theater seats are placed around the main setting itself, sometimes mere inches away from the performers and the action.
Of course, in this setting where one sits changes the angle of what can be seen and unseen, heard and unheard. It seems fitting, then, that the central story of Miss Julie is a lovers quarrel involving those of different stations in life – Julie, played by Shanie Hollenbeck; Jean, played by Ryan Arab; and Christine, played by Courtney Smith - and often propelled along by the same devices of what can be seen and heard, or what may be perceived.
Add to this a band of revelers - played by Trajan Garcia, Cheyenne Bacon, Autumn Hartwig, Coleton Bevins and Rachel Cannon – who spy a tryst or two, and the central story quickly escalates into a dramatic rollercoaster with plenty of frivolity and laughs, though the increasing intensity of the central plot and its tragic conclusion are not far off in the wings.
Director David Craven explained they rehearsed the production for about a month, working around other things. There are obstacles faced for every show, he noted, but as a director he adjusts to whatever the cast needs the most. “It’s always different. It’s different for every actor. It’s different for every show.”
The high point for him is when the actors are off their scripts and have learned their lines. “You direct before they’ve learned their lines, but once they’ve learned them you can actually see what they’ve learned and can really start to direct them into the characters they’re playing. When they’re holding a script in their hand, it’s not a play yet."
As for the decisions as to who will play each role, during auditions Craven looks for a quality in each actor, to see if he or she can portray the quality he’s looking for in the character. For Miss Julie, he looked for strength in Christine, vulnerability in Julie and drive for Jean.
The set also helps bring the audience into the staff quarters of this Swedish manor where the story unfolds. Craven noted he works with Associate Professor of Theater and Set Designer Scott Cavin to provide the appropriate set. Craven said he wanted this set to be slightly uncomfortable since the play is a tragedy. “Scott created all these strange angles for me, so that when you walked in here it’s heavy. He set the audience to know the show is heavy before the actors even walked on stage.”
You have free articles remaining.
Arab, who plays Jean, said Craven is always able to provide instruction as to how to acquire a character’s personal traits, and then rehearsals five days a week, for three to four weeks. Other cast members noted watching shows set in this same period also helped in determining how to portray their characters.
They also keep their personal relationships separate from those seen by their characters.
“It’s very much a professional setting,” Hollenbeck said. “This is my workplace. It is pretend and, in many ways, play. It’s where I come and do my work, and I like my work, but then I go home and it doesn’t usually carry over.”
Bacon added, “We definitely are all a family here,” and there are friendships created through theater.
As for challenges in preparing the show, the cast said time was a factor with Miss Julie as they had only four weeks to get ready, memorizing lines and actions, and getting their accents just right. Many of the cast, along with other students in the Theater department, are also working behind the scenes to get together the sets, lights, sound and costumes.
For those who are looking at getting into the theaters, the cast said they need to just “go for it.” Bacon said the theater world is so diverse, with so many things to do on-stage and backstage. Arab added, from an acting standpoint, to blend a character and make it your own as much as possible.
One thing’s for sure, with the students’ ability to bring a quality production together in a short amount of time there’s sure to be plenty to take one out of the day-to-day life in the weeks and months to come.