Thomas 'Mick' Megown

Mick spent his career as an educator. He taught about four years before he moved into school administration. His career involved many schools in five states. Mick and Ann moved 30 times. Mick believed, as Lee Marvin sang, he was “Born Under a Wandering Star.”

With Ann at his side, he concluded his career in a unique way, serving five years as principal at the Kaktovik Public Schools at Point Barrow, Alaska, the farthest north community in North America.

Mick knew no strangers. There was not a person he would deny one of his “old and moldy” jokes, as Ann would say. When asked how he was doing, he would always reply, “Great, fantastic, and fun to be with.” He loved to tell stories and always had many available to captivate his audience. In particular, he followed politics and Husker sports, and shared his opinion about both on a regular basis. He also remained a Chadron State sports booster and entertained many with his outgoing personality on the golf course. Upon retirement, golf became his mainstay.